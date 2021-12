UN’s Int’l day on ending violence against women ISCG University Benin Republic confers Honorary Doctorate Degree to Amb Ifeanyi , Harry Jeffery , others in Lagos

L-r… Ambassador Mmerigwo Henry ; being decorated by Royal father of the day High Chief Ambassador Prince Daniel.

L-r…Ambassador Ifeanyi Harry Jeffrey, being decorated by Dr Nkiru Ifekwem.

L-r… Executive Director relief international Africa Amb Green Isaac; Media and Publicity Director Advocates for Global peace Forum international ;Prince Ikemefuna Onah; Dr Greg wale Williams, and Engr Gabriel Ologba Innocent.

L-r…Ambassador Ifeanyi Harry Jeffrey,’ Ambassador Mmerigwo Henry , Ambassador Mercy Castillo; Ambassador Onyekachi Ehirim and Ambassador Okpalajiaku Sunday Obiora.

L-r…Ambassador Ambassador Mmerigwo Henry and Ambassador Ifeanyi Harry Jeffrey, exchanging greeting ;during the United Nation international day on ending violence against women.

Cross Section of Honorary Doctorate ,during the United Nation international day on ending violence against women (institute superieur de Communication et de Gestion) ISCG University Benin Republic Confers honorary doctorate , organised by Advocates for Global peace international held in Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society