Unpaid ground rents: FG threatens mass C of O revocations, gives 60-day ultimatum to title owners

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal government yesterday issued a 60-day ultimatum to holders of Federal Government Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) to settle outstanding ground rents and statutory charges or face the revocation of their titles.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa who dropped the hint at the 29th Conference of Directors of Lands in Abuja Wednesday expressed worry that non-compliance of the title owners has already resulted in the loss of trillions in revenue for the Federal government.

Dangiwa emphasised that such losses can no longer be tolerated under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stating that the government urgently requires the funds to support critical development initiatives.

The minister said several owners of Federal Government titled properties have failed to meet their obligations for years, depriving the government of much-needed revenue, adding that If payments were not made within 60 days, government will revoke the titles.

He further lamented the reports of residents’ associations obstructing ministry officials from carrying out billing and enforcement duties in various estates, warning that those who fail to comply with the terms of their C of O would face strict penalties.

The minister also highlighted ongoing land reforms, including a landmark partnership with the World Bank to register and title land parcels nationwide..

He used the occasion to inform that the administration is about to embark on a groundbreaking partnership between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the World Bank to address Nigeria’s longstanding land registration challenges.

The minister said over 90% of the land in the country remains unregistered, with an estimated $300 billion in dead capital.

According to him, the partnership aims to: Register, document, and title all land parcels within five years:

The initiative, he said, in partnership with state governments, will bring clarity and security to land ownership, unlocking its potential for development and investment.

“Develop and launch a National Digital Land Information System (NDLIS): This modern system, with technology and personnel designed to be located in all 36 states of Nigeria, will streamline land transactions, making them more efficient, transparent, and accessible. Increase the formalization of land transactions: This initiative will boost economic activity and enhance property rights protection by increasing formal land transactions from less than 10% to over 50% within a decade.

“Train and deploy technically competent land registration officers nationwide: A well-trained workforce is essential to implementing a successful land registration system.

Establish a comprehensive, accessible, and efficient land registration system leveraging advanced digital tools and technologies to unlock the dead capital in Nigeria. The initiative will involve key stakeholders, including the Federal Government, State Governments, the Federal Capital Territory, and Traditional institutions “, he said.

