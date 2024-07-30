Unknown Gunmen wreaks Havoc Again in Imo kills about 10 persons including police men

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Unknown Gunmen in two days, Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30, 2024, went on a rampage killing about 10 persons including six policemen, a POS operator, and a few other civilians

During the attack, the Gunmen on Monday, killed four policemen and a young lady POS operator along Irete, in Owerri West local government area of the state, and along Owerri Onitsha road

On Tuesday the following day, the Gunmen at a shop by Amawaya Orji killed the owner of the shop and made their way to the market known as Nkworji market where they set ablaze a cement-loaded trailer belonging to the Dangote group and a state government-owned refuse disposal truck

Also from there they proceeded to a community called Ubakuru Mbieri in the Mbaitoli local government area of the state where they killed a civilian before they headed to Mbaitoli local government headquarters, Nwaorieubi where they killed another two policemen on duty

The Gunmen who operated in more than four smart vehicles including a Sienna vehicle left the area shooting sporadically as they moved unchallenged by any security outfit and headed toward Onitsha

However, the Imo state. police command was yet to make an official statement to this effect as at the time of filling this report the spokesman ASP Henry Okoye