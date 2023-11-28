Unknown gunmen  return in Imo, kill 2 policemen, civilian

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Unknown Gunmen, Monday shot and killed two police men on duty at the Ahiara junction in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state.

An eye witness account said the attack occurred within the period the state commissioner of police, Danjuma Aboki, visited the area officially

It further said, ” the unknown Gunmen killed the two policemen on the spot while a stray bullet killed a young civilian passing by

According to it, ” the unknown Gunmen opened fire on the policemen on their arrival at the junction.”

However, when contacted, the Spokesman for the state police command, ASP Henry Okoye, said that the command had declared a manhunt for the fleeing unknown Gunmen

The command’s spokesman said “the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, Commander 34 Artillery Brigade and Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives combing the scene of crime for evidence that will possibly lead to the arrest of hoodlums responsible for the attack and killing of two Policemen at Ahaira Junction, in Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State.”

It could be recalled that on Saturday evening, the traditional ruler of Otulu autonomous community in the neighboring Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Eze Joe Ochulor was reported killed at the neighboring Aboh Mbaise LGA.

Also it was reported that the body of the killed traditional ruler was found on the road side after he was kidnapped from his Palace Saturday morning.

Again, it was reported that , few days earlier, the ward chairman of the People Democratic Party in the Ife/ Akpodim/ chokoneze ward in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, Chiedoziem Anyanwu was assassinated in the presence of his wife.