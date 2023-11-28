Champion Newspapers Limited
Unknown gunmen  return in Imo, kill 2 policemen, civilian

Image showing silhouette of a gunman
From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

 

Unknown  Gunmen, Monday shot and killed two police men  on duty at  the Ahiara junction in  Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state.

 

An eye witness account said the   attack occurred within  the period the  state commissioner of police,  Danjuma Aboki, visited  the area officially

 

 

It further said, ” the unknown Gunmen  killed the  two policemen on the spot while a stray bullet killed a young civilian passing by

 

 

 

According  to it, ”  the unknown Gunmen opened  fire on the policemen  on their arrival  at the junction.”

 

 

However, when  contacted, the Spokesman for the  state police command,  ASP Henry Okoye, said that the command had declared a manhunt for the fleeing unknown Gunmen

 

 

The command’s  spokesman  said “the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, Commander 34 Artillery Brigade and Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives combing the scene of crime for evidence that will possibly lead to the arrest of hoodlums responsible for the attack and killing of two Policemen at Ahaira Junction, in Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State.”

 

 

 

It  could be recalled  that on Saturday evening, the traditional ruler of Otulu autonomous community in the neighboring Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Eze Joe Ochulor was reported killed at the neighboring Aboh Mbaise LGA.

 

 

Also it was reported that  the body  of the killed  traditional ruler was found on the road side  after he  was kidnapped from his Palace  Saturday morning.

 

Again, it was reported that , few days earlier, the ward chairman of the People Democratic Party in the Ife/ Akpodim/ chokoneze ward in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, Chiedoziem Anyanwu was assassinated in the presence of his wife.

