Unknown gunmen murder Ogun APC’s councillorship candidate

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen shot dead Adeleke Adeyinka, the All Progressives Congress (APC) councillorship candidate for Abeokuta South Local Government, on Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. in the Jide Jones area of Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

DAILY POST gathered that the assailants arrived in a tinted car, after which one of them stepped out, shot Adeyinka at close range, and then smashed his head until he died.

In a viral video observed by our correspondent, the victim was lying face-up in a pool of his blood.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, “The killing happened around 2 p.m., it took everybody by surprise. No one knows if it was a cultist attack or not. The people in the area are already locking their shops. Everywhere is tense now, it is so sad.”

The deceased, a former youth leader of Abeokuta South Local Government, was aspiring for the post of Councilor for Ward 15 in the forthcoming November 16 local government elections.

Adeyinka was said to have been a transport union worker in the Panseke area of Abeokuta during his lifetime.

Meanwhile, the Ogun All Progressives Congress Youth Leaders’ Forum has condemned the killing.

The forum, in a statement obtained by newsmen and signed by the youth leader of Abeokuta South Local Government, Comrade Kabir Odedairo, and its PRO, Timothy Odedina, described the killing as senseless and horrific.

The statement reads: “The Ogun State All Progressives Congress Youth Leaders’ Forum is deeply saddened and outraged by the brutal murder of Adeleke Adeyinka, the APC candidate for Ward 15, Abeokuta South, who was killed today in the Jide Jones area of Abeokuta City.

“We strongly condemn this senseless and horrific act, which has left our community shaken and grieving. The fact that Adeleke was shot and stoned to death by unknown assailants in a tinted car is particularly disturbing and warrants immediate attention from law enforcement agencies.

“Adeleke was not only a promising young leader but also a dedicated member of our party, having served as the youth leader of Ward 15 in Abeokuta South and worked with others during the election.”

They demanded a swift and thorough investigation by relevant authorities to ensure justice is served and urged the police to increase patrols and security measures in the affected areas to prevent further violence.

The spokesperson of the Ogun police command, Omolola Odutola, when contacted by our correspondent, said the command is not aware of the situation.

