UNIZIK appoints Prof Umobi as acting VC, removes Ikechebelu

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Barely three months after Prof Joe Ikechebelu was appointed acting Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, (NAU), Awka, the governing council of the University on Friday took a U-turn and appointed Prof Carol Umobi as the acting vice chancellor of the institution.

The sack of Ikechebelu followed a meeting of the governing council of the university at the council Chambers that removed acting vice chancellor, Prof Joe Ikechebelu.

Recall that Ikechebelu had been the acting vice chancellor for a little less than two months, after taking over from outgone Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Esimone.

A letter from the governing council of the university sighted by our correspondent which was signed by the chairman, Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe congratulated Umobi on the appointment.

The letter read: “Dear Professor Umobi,

“APPOINTMENT AS ACTING VICE-CHANCELLOR OF NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY

“1 am pleased to inform you that in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of First Schedule, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Act CAP 139, LFN 2004 as amended by the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amended) Act 2007, the Governing Council has approved your appointment as Acting Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka on recommendation of the University Senate. Your appointment is for a period not later than six (6) months, effective Monday, July 22, 2024. The terms and conditions of your appointment are as approved by the Federal Government for all Federal Universities.

“On behalf of the Governing Council, 1 extend our warmest congratulations on your appointment. We have full confidence in your ubility to lead our esteemed institution during this period and wish you great success in this rule.

“Please note that a copy of this letter is being forwarded to the Honourable Minister of Education for the information of the Visitors to the University. Once again, congratulations on your appointment.”

