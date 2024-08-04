Unizik Acting VC pays unscheduled visit to school’s hostels, promises to address issues facing students

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik), Prof Carol Arinze-Umobi over the weekend paid an unscheduled visit to the university’s hostels.

The visit, which the students were oblivious was geared towards gaining firsthand insight into the conditions of the university-owned hostels and engaging directly with the students.

The Acting VC who toured, Chief Stella Okoli and Prof. Dora Akunyili Hostel, Basil Oli Hostel, Boys Hostel, Oby Ezekwesili Hostel, and Elmada Hostel, interacted with students, and listened to their concerns and grievances.

The students elated by the visit, expressed their appreciation for the VC’s proactive approach in personally assessing their living conditions, even as they raised several issues, including inconsistent water supply, insufficient mattresses, poor sanitary conditions, plumbing problems, unreliable power connectivity, and the need for internet services (WiFi) to enhance their academic progress.

The students also demanded timely fumigation of the hostels.

Responding, Umobi hailed the students for their discipline and assured them that their concerns would be addressed promptly.

She further instructed the hostel leaders to compile the issues in a letter and submit to her office by Monday.

While reminding the students of the recent restoration of electricity, which had been disrupted for two days,Umeobi reaffirmed her commitment to addressing such issues decisively.

She urged the students to continue being law-abiding assuring them that her office operates an open-door policy.

The VC also said that she is open to any concerns the students may have.

The students who were visibly ecstatic hailed the VC’s visit, saying that it is a demonstration of her commitment to their welfare,.

They further described her actions as “motherly” and reflective of genuine concern.