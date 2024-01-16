University of Lagos Convocation lecture for 54th Convocation Ceremonies held in Lagos

Guest Lecturer, Professor of History, University of Texas at Austin. Prof Toyin Falola; addressing the audience.

Cross Section of the Guest at the 54 Convocation Lecture.

L-r…Former, Governor of Cross River State Mr. Donald Duke with the wife of the guest speaker Mrs. Folasade Falola.

Left … Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; presenting a gift to Guest Lecturer, Prof Toyin Falola; Chairman of the Occasion, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi (3rd right) holds his own gift, while others watch.

L-r… National Secretary UNILAG Alumni Association Chief Adebisi Odundipe; President UNILAG Alumni Association. Engr Ife Oyedele; National Vice President 1 UNILAG Alumni Association Dr Bala Yesufu.

L-r …University Librarian at the University of Lagos, Prof. Yetunde Zaid; Deputy Vice Chancellor – Academics and Research, Prof Bola Oboh; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service) UNILAG, Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu, Chairman of the Occasion, Former Pro-Chancellor Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) ile lfe, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi. Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade; Guest Lecturer, Professor of History, University of Texas at Austin. Prof Toyin Falola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service) Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa; Acting registrar of UNILAG Mrs Olakunle Esther Makinde; during the 54 Convocation Lecture on Decolonizing African Higher Education for Transformational Development held at the University of Lagos 15/1/2024…PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

