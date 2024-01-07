University Don Prof Anthony Ani emerged APC Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi South zone

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

A University Don Professor Anthony Okorie Ani, has emerged the APC Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi South zone in the forthcoming February 3rd 2024 bye -election .

This was the outcome of the Senatorial primary election conducted by the All Progressive Congress (APC) held at Afikpo Local Government Area at the weekend, (APC) to select it’s candidate .

The primary election followed INEC declaration of the seat of Ebonyi South zone vacant due to the resignation of Engr David Umahi.

Declaring the result of the primary election, the Returning Officer Professor Akin Awedeya Akinsehinwa, announced that Professor Ani polled a total of 281 valid votes to emerge the winner of the election.

He said that Professor Ani was the only aspirant that obtained nomination Forms for the primary election.

“By the Powers confered on me , I declare that Professor Ani polled a total of 281 votes, out of the 285 votes cast ”

‘Total number of valid votes 281, number of void votes four”

“The election was orderly and transparent, that was why I instructed that the Ballot Boxes be displayed before and after the voting”

In an interview, Professor Ani,expressed appreciation to the people of Ebonyi South zone for the confidence reposed in him”

“I promise to work with APC, my going to the Senate will bring good tidings , am going to follow both the Federal and Ebonyi State Government agenda”

“I will not disappoint the people when I eventually win the Senatorial election, am going to cooperate with the government, I have never been a deviant’

Earlier while addressing the media, the Chairman of APC Ebonyi State Chief Stanley Emegha expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the primary.

“This is a family affair, Ebonyi State is known for decency, APC is an empire, you need to nurture the empire well for you to succeed”

“APC fills the heart beat of the people and listen to them. and do their wishes, we did a critical analysis of all the aspirants and resolved to settle for Professor Ani”

It should be noted that Professor Ani hailed from Ugwu Odida Onicha, Onicha Local Government Area, Ebonyi State.

He bagged a Doctorate degree in Agriculture Extension from the University of Maiduguri.

Prof. Anthony Okorie Ani is currently a lecturer with the Department of Agricultural Extension, Federal University of Technology, Owerri.