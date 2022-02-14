University Don calls for increased funding to local government for effective administration.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The second Faculty lecture of Faculty of Management Sciences of Akwa Ibom state university, Obio Akpa campus has ended with a call by the lecturer, Professor Akpanim Ekpe, FCIA on Federal government to increase revenue allocation to local government in Nigeria commensurate with their enormous responsibilities.

Speaking on the topic “An assessment of the performance of Nigerian local government system from 1976-1986: Need for a paradym shift”, Ekpe said “this will go along way to ameliorate the operational problems and challenges facing our local governments and make them effective vehicles of grassroot transformation and development”.

Prof. Ekpe, a former dean of the faculty who praised the federal government for prompt release of statutory allocations to the third tier of governmebnt for effective and efficient administration, however said the third tier of government under the period in review has failed to justify its existence.

“With a total of 774 local governments, and 8,641political wards in Nigeria federal system, Nigerian local government as a service delivery institution in its ten years of existence (1976-1986) as a third tier government is plagued by stunted growth without development.

“Despite the plethora of reforms and organizations that has taken place within this period the Nigerian local government system has not changed for the better because of operational and financial problems that have confronted it.

As a prolific writer and authoritative voice in local government administration in Nigeria, Prof Akpanim Ekpe in one of his books in which he described local government in Nigeria as a child of circumstances characterized by a paradox of trials and errors, believed that the third tier government should be supported with increased funding to work better instead of outright scraping as canvassed in some quarters.

As a way out, he advocated for federal government to route statutory allocation direct to the local government, rather than send through state government, noting that on no account should state government interfere in custodying funds accruable to local government through joint account, except such local government acts ultra vires outside the provisions of the law.

Ekpe who advised that elections into local government offices be handled by federal government and not state government, described the present situation where state government is in charge of election and appointment of local government political office holders as fraud that should not be encouraged.

“The state governments in this country have not allowed local government councils to be democratically composed for fiscal effectiveness as envisaged by the spirit and the logic of the 1976 local government reforms.

“The situation where the state governments carry out elections and make sure only loyalists and members of ruling party in the respective states are elected or appointed into offices should not be encouraged.

“This form of elections is nothing but a sham. It is a grand design put in place by state governments to continue to either misappropriate council’s funds or divert councils’ statutory allocations through the instrumentality of the state/local government Joint accounts committee as they deem fit.

Having worked in the local government system for over three decades and retired as a head of personnel, this great academic has continued to be in the vangard of those calling for financial autonomy for the revamp of the third tier government to enable it perform maximally.

“Against the background of the foregoing development, a clarion demand for financial autonomy for Nigerian local government system is desirable to enable it perform to assuage the yearnings and aspirations of the grassroots”, he stressed.

Apart from the aforementioned, the University Don also highlighted a lot of other reforms that if implemented could turn the performance of Nigerian local government around and meet up with the dreams of the founding fathers. One of such reforms is the proposed National Policy Framework to replace the dysfunctional 1976 local government reforms which have been distorted and bastardized due to non implementation.

“I do hereby advocate for the inclusion of an inbuilt provision for a charter of right, especially in the area of effective intergovernmental relations management where state and local governments are treated equally”.

In his opening speech the chairman on the occasion, Prof. Anietie B. Akpan described the lecturer as a renowned researcher and administrator par excellence, calling on the power that be to give heed to the advice for the betterment of all, especially the grassroots.

Commending him for the well researched lecture, the chairman noted: “having spent 25 years in local government and 10 years in the state public service as a permanent secretary and rose to a peak as a dean, college of permanent secretaries.

“Prof. Ekpe is not a green horn in local government service. Indeed, he commands the nuts and bolts of what he professes and he is eminently qualified to speak on the topic”.

As his citation reveals, Prof. Ekpe is a good family man, a good mixer and above all, one of the few on earth that has fitted into Shakespeares postulations of having born great, achieve greatness and have greatness thrust upon him, all in one.