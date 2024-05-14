Universities in Crisis: ASUU Decries Absence of Governing Councils, Threatens Sanctions

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has sounded the alarm that most public tertiary institutions in Nigeria are being run illegally due to the absence of governing councils.

ASUU President, Osodeke, made this revelation at a sensitization workshop organized by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Osodeke expressed concern that Vice Chancellors have been allowed to run universities freely without governing councils for almost a year, since President Bola Tinubu dissolved the governing councils of all Federal Universities in June 2023.

This, he believes, is a major setback for the growth and development of university education in Nigeria.

“When you are allocating money to these universities, we agreed that there will be stakeholders meeting on how the money will be utilised. We had our NEC meeting a few days ago, less than 10 percent of the universities called the stakeholders’ meeting. I am sure they have sent their request to you”

“We need to put a disciplinary process in motion. Any university that misused that money should be sanctioned.” He stressed.

Furthermore, Osodeke accused university heads of not involving other stakeholders in the utilization of TETFund allocations.

“Any university that does not take the stakeholders along, should not be allowed to access the fund. The fund belongs to Nigerian people. Check the history, there are some universities that have not utilised their allocation from 2017-2021″

He noted that some universities have yet to utilize their allocations and urged TETFund to consider sanctions for such institutions. He emphasized the need for proper assessment and monitoring to prevent misuse of funds.

ASUU is also opposed to the Public-Private arrangement, fearing that allocations might end up in private individuals’ pockets.

Osodeke stressed that the fund belongs to the Nigerian people and called for a disciplinary process to sanction universities that misuse the funds.”