Universal, Guinea, Norrenberger Group push for insurance enlightenment, sponsor NAIPE AGM

Insurance companies in the country are taking up every opportunity to sensitize members of the public on the benefits of insurance as a dependable risk management mechanism.

It is in this light that Universal Insurance Plc, Guinea Insurance Plc and Norrenberger Group are set to partner the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in ensuring for the successful hosting of the association’s 2023/2024 Annual General Meeting . This year’s NAIPE AGM will hold on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) House in Victoria Island, Lagos. NAIPE is the umbrella body for journalists covering insurance and pension sectors in Nigeria.

NAIPE holds its AGM in July every year and companies that sponsor the AGM have the unique opportunity to market their products and services to NAIPE members in the course of the event who will in-turn push out the information to the general public through publication of stories and analysis in their mediums and platforms.

Universal Insurance Plc is one of the nation’s largest personal lines insurer with over N8 billion in assets.

Universal Insurance offers a broad spectrum of insurance products for all types of businesses, corporate and individuals with unique services delivery.

The Company is known for prompt claims settlement, integrity, satisfaction through professionalism, unity of purpose, reliability, as well as excellent teamwork.

Guinea Insurance Company Limited was incorporated on December 3, 1958, as a non-life insurance underwriting firm to provide first-rate insurance solutions in the General Business category.

Guinea Insurance has always lived up to its name; consistently one step ahead of the industry in the provision of better and affordable risk management solutions.

The Company offers First Class Products which are tailored to meet the numerous needs of its clients, both as individuals and corporate organisations, providing cover options that are rich and robust enough to accommodate virtually all eventualities.

Some of the products are Home Shield Insurance, Fire and Special Peril Insurance, Motor Insurance, Burglary/Theft Insurance, All Risk Insurance, Workmen’s Compensation Insurance, Personal Accident/Group Personal Accident Insurance, Public Liability Insurance, Bonds Insurance, Contractors All Risk Insurance, Erection All Risk Insurance, Marine Cargo Insurance, Fidelity Guaranty, and Oil & Gas Insurance, etc.

Norrenberger Group is a leading, integrated financial services group that provides bespoke financial solutions that add value to its individual and institutional clients.

The Group’s culture is built on the fundamental values that they all hold. Every Norrenberger team member embraces these values and lives by them, not just at work, but in life.

The Group covers the following business areas amongst others, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Pensions, Securities Trading and Insurance.