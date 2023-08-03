Uniuyo VC Goes To Church For Thanksgiving.

The biblical story of one of the ten lepers who turned back to thank Jesus for cleansing him of leprosy played out on Sunday as the Vice Chancellor of University of Uyo , Elder Prof. Nyaudo Ndaeyo led his family to The Apostolic church Nigeria, Obio Offot district headquarters, behind Gergil filling station, Abak road to thank God for lifting him to the pinnacle of his career.

The epoch making event which drew massive attendance of guests from the University of Uyo community, within and beyond Akwa Ibom state, had Uyo field Superintendent of The Apostolic church Nigeria, Apostle Prof. I. N. George as both the chairman on the occasion and the presenter of the brief exhortation.

Drawing copiously from the book of St. Luke in the Bible Apostle George who phrased the topic of his preaching “Exhibits of Good qualities of Leadership”, gave account of a certain Centurion at Capernaum who sent emissaries to Jesus when he heard of his coming to come and heal his servant who was sick to the point of death.

The preacher who propped his message on what the messengers told Jesus about the Centurion, entreated those in leadership positions to always ask themselves “what will I be remembered for when my tenure comes full circle?”

According to him, “the messengers told Jesus that the Centurion is worthy of a favourable answer for his request to Jesus to speak only a word to heal his sick servant because he loves the nation and has built for them a synagogue for worship and has served them well.”

Coming back home, the clergyman regretted that the reverse is the case in Nigeria, blaming our pitiable situation on lack of forward thinking leaders. However, he maintained that all hope is not lost as there are still some remnants of leaders in the country who care for the people like the celebrant which explained why the church was filled to capacity with University of Uyo, Uyo community literally relocated to the church for the function.

Also speaking the host Pastor ,Obio Offot district, Pastor Emmanuel Esenowo Mbong explained why the church also used the occasion to organize a grand reception in honor of the Vice Chancellor.

Hear him: “Before I came here I have known Prof Nyaudo and was aware of his appointment as the Vice Chancellor of University of Uyo. So on arrival seeing that he has not been officially received we had to plan this grand reception to accord him the honor he deserves.”

Therefore my advice to church faithful is to be humble and put the word of God as written in the Holy book into practice and also borrow a leaf from the simple nature of life of the celebrant, Prof Ndaeyo.

High point of the grand reception/thanksgiving service was presentation of a gigantic portrait of the VC and wife by the church committee to him in appreciation of his service to God and humanity as a prayer warrior and lots more.

Key personalities present at the event included some of the past vice chancellors of the university which space may not be sufficient to list them one after another.