United States energy assets are beneficial resources to the world says George W. Bush

The Former President of United States of America, George W. Bush has revealed that the ‘The United States’ energy assets are beneficial resources that not only help America stay wealthy but also help other nations around the world prosper.

The 43rd President stated this while addressing about 300 energy leader at the prestigious Gastech Gala Dinner at Post Oak Hotel, Houston, Texas

Bush offered his unique insights on global geopolitics, the development of Texas as an energy hub, the future of global energy, and Washington’s role in it.

During the prestigious Gastech Gala Dinner, other headline speakers include Robert Gates, 22nd Secretary of Defense, United States of America