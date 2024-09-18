Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

United States energy assets are beneficial resources to the world says George W. Bush

Energy
19
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

 

The Former President of United States of America, George W. Bush has revealed that the  ‘The United States’ energy assets are beneficial resources that not only help America stay wealthy but also help other nations around the world prosper.

 

The 43rd President stated this while addressing about 300 energy leader at the prestigious Gastech Gala Dinner at Post Oak Hotel, Houston, Texas

 

Bush offered his unique insights on global geopolitics, the development of Texas as an energy hub, the future of global energy, and Washington’s role in it.

 

During the prestigious Gastech Gala Dinner, other headline speakers include Robert Gates, 22nd Secretary of Defense, United States of America

 

Continue Reading
Editor 22149 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NLNG committed to reduce emissions and promote sustainable…

Gastech 2024 Begins; Leaders Unite in Houston to Transform…

NNPCL to sell Dangote petrol at N1019 per litre in Borno,…

NNPC Ltd Releases Estimated Pump Prices of PMS from Dangote…

1 of 618