United Capital Asset Management unveils ‘Stable Income Fund’

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

United Capital Asset Management Ltd., a subsidiary of United Capital Plc has announced the launch of a new mutual fund, the United Capital Stable Income Fund.

This new fund underscores the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and reliable financial solutions for investors.

The United Capital Stable Income Fund is a specialized, open-ended, Naira-denominated mutual fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of money market and fixed-income securities, including government bonds, corporate bonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Designed as a low-risk investment product, the fund aims to provide investors with stable returns over a medium to long-term period while ensuring the preservation and protection of their capital.

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Odiri Oginni United Capital Asset Management Ltd., Odiri Oginni expressed her enthusiasm about the new fund.

She said, “We are thrilled to introduce the United Capital Stable Income Fund, the latest fund in the array of our mutual fund offerings, to the investing public.

“This fund was created in response to the growing market demand for low-risk investment options that offer stability and consistent returns, especially amidst current market volatility.

“It offers a well-diversified portfolio and is specially designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and steady growth, ensuring that investors can achieve their financial goals with confidence and peace of mind,” she said.

Projecting the performance of the fund, she added: “We are confident that the fund will perform excellently in the market. It is professionally managed by top-tier portfolio managers who use innovative strategies, thorough market research, and analysis of pricing trends, to ensure the fund performs optimally.

In addition to capital preservation and consistent returns, the Stable Income Fund offers investors annual dividends and an opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio aimed at providing competitive yield, liquidity, and safety.

With a minimum investable amount of ₦50,000,000.00 and a minimum subscription of 500,000 units and multiples of 100,000 units thereafter, the fund targets Qualified Institutional Investors and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules.

United Capital Asset Management has cemented its place as an industry leader, consistently demonstrating an upward trajectory in the fund management space.

Recent statistics place the company as the second-largest Collective Investment Schemes Fund Manager and an asset manager to over N900billion in terms of assets under management.

The business recently disbursed dividend payouts of $8,339,100 to unitholders of its dollar-denominated mutual funds and N6,149,550,000 to unitholders of its naira-denominated mutual funds.