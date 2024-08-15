UNIPORT denies charging N649,400 clearance fees for final-year students

The University of Port Harcourt has refuted claims that it charges a clearance fee of N649,400 for final-year students.

The university described a report by an online media platform that circulated this information as false and misleading.

Dr Sam Kpenu, Head of Information, Publications, and Public Relations at UNIPORT, clarified the matter in a statement titled “Rebuttal to False Report on Clearance Fees for Final-Year Students,” issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday and sent to newsmen.

Kpenu stated that UNIPORT charges some of the lowest school fees among federal universities in the country. He added that the institution also offers scholarships to support students who face financial challenges during their academic journey.

He further stressed that the university typically extends deadlines for fee payments to give students ample time to organise their finances. He categorically denied the existence of ‘medical clearance’ or ‘admissibility fees’ as claimed in the report.

The statement reads, “The attention of the authorities of the University of Port Harcourt has been drawn to an online report by Sahara Reporters alleging that final-year students at the University of Port Harcourt are required to pay N649,400 as clearance fees.

“We wish to state categorically that the information is entirely false.

“UNIPORT is dedicated to providing affordable and accessible higher education. Our institution charges some of the lowest school fees compared to other federal universities in Nigeria. We also offer various scholarships to support students who encounter financial difficulties and cannot cover their school charges.

“Moreover, we provide extended deadlines for fee payments to give students adequate time to arrange their finances.

“We encourage students and the public to rely only on official communications from the University of Port Harcourt for accurate information regarding fees and financial matters.

“The information presented by Sahara Reporters is entirely false and misleading. There is no such thing as medical clearance or admissibility fees as alleged in the fake report. We urge the media to always verify their stories before publication.”