UNIOSUN teaching hospital gets new CMD

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the appointment of Dr. Afolabi Adeola as the Chief Medical Director of Uniosun Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

The appointment was disclosed on Thursday, in a press statement by the spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed.

The statement noted that the appointee was one of the nine applicants who were screened by the panel instituted for that purpose by the State Governor.

The statement partly reads, “The Governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jakson Adeleke, has approved the appointment of a tested medical practitioner and entrepreneur, Dr. Afolabi Babatunde Adeola as the Chief Medical Director of Uniosun Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

“Dr Afolabi Babatunde is a distinguished medical professional born on December 22, 1972, in Inisha, Osun State, Nigeria. He hails from Ekosin, Odo Otin Local Government Area.

“He obtained his medical degree from the University of Ilorin (1990-1998) and completed his residency training at the then LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo. He completed his N.Y.S.C National Service at National Hospital Dala, Kano.

“He is a fellow and examiner of the West African College of Physicians and a member of the National Postgraduate Medical College. He has held various leadership positions at Osun State University Teaching Hospital, including Casualty Officer, Accident and Emergency; Chief Resident, Family Medicine; Head, of the Department of Family Medicine; Head, of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS); Chairman, Staff Centric Clinic, Acting Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee; and two-term Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee ( last CMAC of LAUTECH and 1st CMAC of UTH).

“Dr. Afolabi B. A. is an active member of several prestigious professional organizations, including the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), West African College of Physicians (WACP), Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria (SOFPON), Deacon of Baptist Family and member of Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP). Notably, he serves as the present Chairman, of SOFPON, Osun State chapter, and also the Chairman of Baptist Health Fellowship of Osun Baptist Conference.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng