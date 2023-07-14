Uniosun suspends female student over alleged robbery of social media lover of N1.5m

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The management of Osun State University (Uniosun) has suspended a 17-year-old student, Ahiante Victory of Ikire campus over alleged robbery of her social media lover.

Victory, an indigene of Edo State was arrested by officers of Osun State Police Command for allegedly luring her social media lover from Lagos to Ikire where her boyfriend known as Ifanla and his other friends robbed the victim of his phone and transferred over N1.5m from his account.

Addressing journalists at the institution’s auditorium, Osogbo main campus, on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Clement Adebooye declared the management’s stance.

Prof. Adebooye said, “University authorities have decided that Ms Ahiante Victory Ehiremen hereby placed on indefinite suspension in line with regulations guiding studentship pending the determination of her according to the law of the Federation.

“I called this press conference to clear the air on the issue of one of our students by the name Ahiante Victory Ehiremen with Matric Number 2022/42652, who is in the custody of the Police for alleged collusion leading to the robbery of a Lagos-based businessman.

“Prior to her arrest on 11th July, 2023, she was a 100 Level student in the Department of English and Literary Studies. She was arrested by the Police force and the University notified her parents immediately.

“As we all know, Osun State University is widely renowned for our commitment to excellence in academics and core values of responsible, law abiding and highly patriotic citizenry. We remain absolutely committed to these ideals.

“And we do not relent in the pursuit and actualization of these lofty moral standards. This is why in the last six months, three of our former students have distinguished themselves both at national and international levels.

“The case of Ahiante Victory Ehiremen is a shock to us, even as she is in her first year of study. I got a security report on her case, and with the official information available, an allegation of conspiracy and robbery has been established against her by the Police authorities. Consequently, she is in police custody for further investigations and prosecution.

“Ahiante Victory Ehiremen’s alleged involvement in a criminal act is in violation of her matriculation oath. She has made a written statement which the University has considered alongside the available intelligence report.

“The University authorities have therefore decided that Ms Ahiante Victory Ehiremen hereby placed on indefinite suspension in linewith regulations guiding studentship pending the determination of her according the law of the Federation.”