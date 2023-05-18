Uniosun Resident Doctors won’t join national strike as Osun government approves Residency Training Allowance, others

Resident medical doctors of the Osun State University Teaching Hospital will not be joining the ongoing national strike.

This was the outcome of a close-door meeting with Governor Ademola Adeleke where the 12 years’ demands of the doctors were approved by the state Governor.

At the meeting attended by the leadership of the medical union and management of the teaching hospital, Governor Adeleke approved with immediate effect the payment of hazard allowance for clinical and non-clinical workers in the service of the State Teaching Hospital.

The Governor also approved payment of a percentage of residency training allowance for residency doctors for the same hospital on an annual basis.

Reacting to the presentation by the President of the medical union, Dr John Ojo, Governor Adeleke further directed that all other operational issues raised by the union should be looked into with immediate effect.

He however charged the medical workers to reciprocate the gesture of the state government by re-dedicating themselves to excellent service delivery.

Elated resident doctors at the meeting jubilated and appreciated the Governor for fulfilling a 12 year-old dream of the resident doctors.

