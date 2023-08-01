UNIOSUN committed to raising technologically sound graduates – VC

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Professor Clement Adebooye has declared his administration’s unwavering commitment to equipping students with technological competence to meet international standards.

Prof. Adebooye spoke at the opening ceremony of a 4-day Entrepreneurship Studies and Innovation Training Programme, organised by the Centre for Entrepreneurship Studies and Innovation of the University on Monday.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasised the significant impact of technological advancements in sectors such as health, commerce, and telecommunication.

He highlighted the use of artificial intelligence for accurate predictions, leading to informed policy-making.

Pointing out the recent modifications in the institution, the VC said, “in a bid to enhance connectivity and ease the financial burden of our lecturers, we have recently networked our campuses to facilitate live simultaneous broadcasts of lectures across campuses, eliminating the need for regular commuting.

“Our main aim is to instill technological knowledge in our graduates, preparing them to meet the university’s objectives.”

He expressed optimism in technology’s potential to revolutionise healthcare, with artificial intelligence predicting ailments as preventive diagnosis becomes a reality.

The keynote speaker at the event, Professor Akeem Olanrewaju Salami, a renowned expert in Operation Research and Business Management, delivered a compelling paper titled ’21st Century Entrepreneurship Skills and Economic Sustainability: Challenges and Way Out.’

He stressed the importance of learning entrepreneurial skills at the school level, encouraging students to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Awards of Honour were presented during the programme to Yeye Modupe Adeleke-Sanni, recognised as the Entrepreneurship Mother of the Day; Alhaji Abdulwasiu Adejumo, the Entrepreneurship Father of the Day and Managing Director of Fortunate Bread, Osogbo.