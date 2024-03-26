Union urges FG to revive textile industry to create 2 million jobs, reduce over $4 billion import bill incurred.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Nigerian government has been urged to revive and invest in textile industry in order to create 2 million jobs in the country and as well reduce over $4 billion import bill incurred on textile and aplarels annually.

The outgoing president of National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria ( NUTGTWN), John Adaji who spoke at the opening session of 13th National Delegates Conference of the union in Abuja Tuesday lamented the depressed state of textile industry, saying 90 percent of textile products in Nigerian markets today were imported.

He said the production cost of textile materials in the country is also still high coupled with poor infrastructures and energy cost, adding that the industry also continues to experience low patronage particularly from the government agencies and parastatals inspite of the Federal government’s Executive Order 003 which mandates the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to spend more of their budgets on locally produced goods.

The union president, while maintaining that the Executive Order 003 was a bold and courageous move to enhance growth of the nation’s manufacturing sector and economy, said if fully implemented, it is capable of leading to the recovery of the Nigeria’s textile and garment industry and attract more investment in the sector.

He made reference to South Africa’s clothing and textile sector which experienced depressed state due to lack of local patronage and dumping of imported textile materials, but however said today, because of conscious efforts on the part of the South Africa government through “Buy South Africa” Campaign, the textile and clothing sector has been revived and many jobs created.

Commending the determination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to change the narrative of the nation’s manufacturing sector and create mass decent jobs through sustainable industrialization, the union president said the move required committed action in the part of government, employers and workers.

Adaji further charged the president to take all necessary measures to ensure friendly business environment, stable macro-economic policy, consistent, clear and focused industrial strategy that will provide support and incentives for manufacturing activities, ensure value addition and decent job creation in the country.

According to him, the future of Nigeria and indeed Africa lies in manufacturing and adding value to the abundant raw materials.

He expressed confidence that the conference would come up with more robust recommendations on what the current administration can do differently to fully revive the CTG sector and improve the life of citizens.

“If the vision of revival of textile industry is realized, Nigeria will be well positioned to trade in fabrics and benefit from the $3 trillion Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as well as the United State of America’s Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade agreements”, he said..

On workers welfare, the union president noted that, “Inspite of the current economic challenges and the peculiar operating challenges of the textile sub-sector in Nigeria, it was remarkable that the union sustained the struggle for a living wage for members.

“The union has consistently engaged with the Nigeria Textile Garment and Tailoring Employers’ Association in the past four years for improved condition of service for members.

“The first review of the collective agreement was in 2020 after the 12th National Delegates’ Conference in March.

“The agreement which took effect from 1st October 2020 reviewed items such as Medical Allowance, Transport allowance, Food Subsidy and basic salary.

“The 2020 reviewed collective agreement termed ‘pandemic agreement’ improved minimum earning in the industry by almost 15 per cent. Our collective agreement was also reviewed in 2022 which increased minimum earning in the industry by almost 20 per cent.

“Several local agreements were also improved upon. Minimum take home pay in our sector today with the addition of the wage award is about N65,000 excluding local items and overtime.

“This is commendable considering the depressed state of the sector. It is to the eternal credit of successive leadership of this great union that over 48 collective agreements have been signed with the Nigeria Textile Garment and Tailoring Employers Association (NTGTEA) since 1978, covering critical items that include basic salary, housing, transport, medical, food subsidy, leave/leave allowance, overtime among others.

“We are the first in the private sector to be so proactive in getting the wage award implemented in the sector. Unfortunately, the remarkable improvement in earning of our members over the years have been drastically undermined by expansive inflation and devaluation of the Naira.

“It is commendable that the tripartite Committee for the review of National Minimum Wage has been constituted. We definitely look forward to accelerated discussions that will bring about a new National Minimum Wage for Nigeria workers”.

On his part, the former President of NLC and the present senate committee chairman on interior, Adams Oshiomhole urged the workers to use the union to Interogate policy choices of government.

Oshiomhole said the uniln needed to edicate government on policies that are workers friendly.

“We need to onterogate our industrial policies. If you dont engage them, they will not know what you know. We need to engage the government on the issue of power supply if we are to revive textile industry. Without power supply, you cannot produce.

” You should also combine job creation and decent pay in your agitation and not only minimum wage so that everybody will benefit”,.

The senator therefore congratulated the union on the feat achieved on members welfare, urging the leadership to sustain the achievement.

Speaking also, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero commended the textile education policy and welfare concern, urging other unions to emulate the gesture.

He called on Nigerians to promote and patronise the local fabrics for thd good of the nation economy.

“We should promote our fabrics and save our local industries. There should be more renewn emphasis on textile and power industry at the national assembly in order to boost production. We need a new power policy to give room for effective power plants in the country”, he said

On the expected minimum wage, Ajaero said ” with the current situation, even one million naira minimum wage is not enough for Nigerian workers. If inflation is not checked, figures mentioned are not enough. We need to look at other variables to determine minimum wage. Government has to check inflation, naira and cost of living before determining minimum wage.