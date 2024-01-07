Union comprehensive secondary school, Umuoma Nzerem. “92 Set “holds reunion.

…decry dilapidated infrastructure in the school.

…. call on state government to come to their aid.

The 1992 set of Union Comprehensive secondary school, Umuoma Nzerem in Ehime Mbano, Imo state added to historical records as they held their first reunion in a grand style.

The old students who assembled at the palatial country home of their interim President, Hon.Nnanna Chukwukere shared some beautiful moments of joy and pleasantries as they lamented over the sorrowful state of the infrastructure in the school which they left over three decades ago.

In his address, President of the old students association, Hon Nnanna Chukwukere thanked those in attendance for being part of the historical event marking the first reunion of the set.

He said: “It is a great honour to stand before you today as it fills me with immense joy and deep nostalgic feelings of the old days, how we started together, where we are today and where God is taking us to.

We thank God almighty who through His infinite grace gave us the ideas to institute this Association which will serve as a family for all ’92 set. We are here today to celebrate, reflect and strengthen the bond that time and distance could not diminish. I am covinced that this reunion will among other things offer us a better opportunity to renew our friendship, share experiences that have shaped our lives individually and collectively as well as take decisions on how to support the rebuilding of our alma mater”.

He appealed to all members of the class to embrace the future with courage and allow the fire of love, unity, tolerance to stand in all they do.

Responding to questions from the Press, Chairman of the reunion organizing committee, Hon.Chika Agbahara said the planning went through times and stages. He explained that bringing people together after 32 years was not an easy feat but it was achieved because they were determined to make positive impacts.

He thanked the President, Hon Nnanna Chukwukere and Mrs Ijeoma Nathan (Nee Okonkwo) for taking the responsibility to host the first reunion of the 1992 set as he added that the reunion will bear positive fruits.

On her part, Mrs Njoku Helen Noble who was the Senior Deputy Prefect of the set described the 1992 old students as outstanding men and women who made the school proud academically and socially.

She submitted that it is so painful and unfortunate that youths of umuoma Nzerem have moved out of the community because the school is completely down and in total mess.

She expressed optimism that through the steps they are taking the school will come back to live.

After the formal inspection tour, Lawrence Azubuike Osuagwu who stood as the spokesman of the 1992 set said: we are here to have a first hand knowledge of the level of dilapidation in the school and i feel bittered, sad and emotional seeing that the school has collapsed to an unbearable condition”.

Speaking further, he said the task of rebuilding the school should be the concern of all who passed through her four falls and concerned citizens.

He added that part of their objectives is to revive the school and restore her glory as he used the medium to call on other sets, the state government under the leadership of His Excellency Distinguished senator Hope Uzodinma, senator Patrick Ndubueze, RT Hon. Chike Okafor, Hon. Ben Odoemena, sons and daughters of the community, organizations and good spirited individuals to support the noble project.

Major highlights of the Occasion includes, rectification of the association executives, adoption of constitution and appointment of Board of Trustees.