Union Bank reaffirms support for education in Nigeria, backs 10th edition of Maltina teacher Award

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Union Bank of Nigeria, in continuation of its ongoing efforts to improve the standard of Nigerian education, has partnered with Nigeria Breweries, makers of Maltina malt drink, as the official financial sponsor of the 10th-anniversary edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award.

The bank is supporting this year’s anniversary edition, themed ‘A decade of inspiring excellence in teaching’, as part of its corporate strategy and vision to improve three core aspects of education in Nigeria: improving access, improving quality, and optimising learning outcomes through cross-industry partnerships.

Union Bank, an advocate dedicated to ensuring the bright educational future of Nigerian youngsters, wants to succeed in this noble endeavour by achieving its objectives by leveraging the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 4—Quality Education.

This dedication has led to the Bank developing its own unique educational assistance platform, Edu360. The Edu360 program is an initiative targeted at facilitating much needed investments in the educational sector through capacity building for teachers while developing collaborations between parents and educators regarding child development and curriculum.

According to Nigerian Breweries, the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award, which is in its tenth run since its launch in 2015, is an initiative aimed at recognising and celebrating exceptional teachers whose performances have impacted and positively improved the academic growth of students in Nigeria.

Union Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Olufunmilola Aluko while speaking on the bank’s support towards the 10th Anniversary of the Teacher of the Year Award ceremony, said “Union Bank is delighted to partner with a laudable initiative like the Maltina Teacher of the Year that seeks to spotlight and acknowledge incredible educators who have positively shaped the minds of Nigerian students.

“This collaboration closely aligns with the bank’s overall aim of improving the standard of education within the country while also ensuring there’s equal access to every child, male or female, seeking to acquire life-changing knowledge that will benefit not only themselves and their immediate family but also the wider society,” she said.

Union Bank remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting education, viewing it not only as a Sustainable Development Goal but also as a value-adding enterprise within its chain of business interventions.

They firmly believe in investing in Nigeria’s future and recognise the strategic importance of quality education in the nation’s development.