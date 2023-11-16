Union Bank completes shareholding takeover

COMFORT EKELEME

Union Bank of Nigeria has notified all esteemed stakeholders that the Bank is finalizing the process of obtaining approval to delist the Bank’s shares from NGX, upon which shareholders of the Bank will receive a Scheme Consideration of N7.70 per share.

Daily Champion recalled that the in May, 2023, Union Bank received an offer from its core shareholder, Titan Trust Bank Limited, to acquire the shares of all minority shareholders in Union Bank after the completion of core investors’ sale of a majority shareholding to Titan Trust Bank Limited, a subsidiary of TGI Group.

The acquisition of the minority shareholding has led to the application to delist Union Bank of Nigeria Plc from the Nigeria Stock Market.

This development was implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement between the bank and the bank’s shareholders (the minority shareholders), by Section 715 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (as amended).

Commenting on this development, Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of Nigeria, Mudassir Amray said, “This move is an effort to attract larger private investments to reconsolidate our position as one of the top pioneer Banks in Nigeria.

” We remain committed to deliver value to our customers, employees and shareholders through superior solutions. We appreciate the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Securities Exchange Commission, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and every other agency and parastatal that were instrumental to achieving this,” he said.