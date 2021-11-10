 UNILAG hosts 26th edition of NUGA March 16, 2022

CHINYERE IKEANYI



The 26th edition of the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) Games to be hosted by the University of Lagos (UNILAG) from March 16 to 26, 2022.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Oluwatyin Ogundipe, who disclosed this on Tuesday during a Press Conference held at theUniversity Senate Chambers, said this was 23 years after the University hosted and won the Games in 1998.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the Games was to have been held in 2020 but for the global COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted things, adding: “The NUGA Council has now given the go-ahead to the new dates of 16th to 26th March 2022”.

Professor Ogundipe stated that about 136 were expected to participate in the 26th edition of NUGA and about 10,000 student-athletes and officials would feature in the Games.

He further disclosed that 17 different games were expected to be competed for during the Games. These include: Football – Male and Female; Volley Ball; Basket Ball; Hand Ball; Lawn Tennis; Table Tennis, Badminton; and Hockey.

Others are: Cricket; Chess; Taekwando; Judo; Swimming; Karate; Athletics; Squash and Boxing.

On what UNILAG intends to do to make the 26th edition of the Games a memorable one, the VC disclosed: “Our sporting facilities are currently undergoing massive renovation and reconstruction to international standards to enable individual athletes to have one of their best-lived experiences of sporting during the UNILAG-NUGA Games.UNILAG-NUGA 2022 has been tagged A CITY NUGA as we intend to take some of the games outside the University to create an awareness within the society about the unity value of sports. In turn, this will provide the athletes an opportunity to experience the dynamic culture that characterizes the Lagos megapolis, which is one of Africa’s largest economic hubs”.

Ogundipe also disclosed that UNILAG-NUGA Games would be viewable from all over the world because the institution intends to deploy all TV outlets, including its own UNILAG TV, optimized by the internet to enable people from anywhere in the world to follow the Games.

“This will enable us to showcase to the world the talents of Nigerian athletes and enable the various sports managers IN Nigeria to identify talents for future national international competitions”, he said.

The VC also stated that the UNILAG-NUGA 2022 was planned to be the toast of the media across Nigeria stimulating public interest in sports before, during, and after the Games and promoting the commercial value of sports in Nigeria.

To make the event a memorable one, Ogundipe revealed that the UNILAG-NUGA 2022 was set to assist NUGA National Council in re-writing the good old days’ stories of the game by ensuring that only bonafide students of Nigerian universities participate in the Games through rigorous and transparent accreditation processes and unbiased officiating during the Games.

“To this end, we have lined up a series of activities with the confirmation of the dates of Games by the NUGA Council. Specifically, we are set to relaunch Kaddi, the Games Mascot, and ignite the Torch of Unity on Friday, 26th November 2021”, he added.

Pointing out that the UNILAG-NUGA is about marketing the institution’s students to the whole world, the VC also said: “It is about letting the world know that our sporting activities in Nigeria are still alive. It is about showcasing our universities to the whole world, about the talents that are hidden in all these universities. Every faculty will be involved”.

On what UNILAG stands to gain, the VC said apart from creativity, the event would showcase to the world that truly UNILAG is a university of the first choice and also to let people know that UNILAG is the nation’s pride.

‘It is not something that is on top, it is something on the ground and also showcasing the brand UNILAG to the whole world. Also, to let people know that in this university, we are able to balance academic activities with other activities.

“The support we are going to get will not end with local gain, it will transcend that local gain period and people will know that people of UNILAG can manage sporting activities successfully and also can manage anything successfully in this country once they are given the opportunity”, Ogundipe said.

On how to detect bonafide students, the VC explained: “It is not only UNILAG that will be involved in the training; we are going to get the list from JAMB. We are working in collaboration with JAMB. The JAMB Registrar is a sport-loving person too”.

