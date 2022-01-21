UNILAG Convocation: Buhari restates promise to fight corruption, improve security, economy……Commends VC Ogundipe, others

CHINYERE IKEANYI

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his administration’s pledges made to Nigerians to fight corruption, improve security, and stimulate the economy to create more employment opportunities in the country.

President Buhari stated this just as he assured that the present administration would continue to encourage the Nigerian University System, by ensuring that “we meet our obligations to this unique constituency, the pride, and future of our nation”.

The President, who was speaking in his address as the Visitor of the University of Lagos during its 52nd Convocation held on Thursday, urged the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and his Management Team to play their own part, through creative and resourceful leadership in order to sustain the gains of creditably piloting the affairs of the University and for providing strategic and inspirational leadership.

The President, who was represented on the occasion by the Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr. Chris Mayaki, said his government would continue to pursue goals until the country overcomes all obstacles.

“We shall continue to sacrifice our time and energy until we succeed in restoring the dignity and respectability of the ordinary Nigerian. We shall continue to work with honesty, integrity, and dedication to change the fortunes of our country, and we are confident that we shall emerge victorious in our resolve to effect positive change to the lives of our people”, Buhari added.

He said as part of its commitment to encourage the University education system, the Federal Government recently released the sum of N22.5billion as Earned Allowances and N30billion as Revitalization Fund for the universities.

The President also said:” We have also ensured that TETFund is responsive and proactive, by providing among others, funds for research, infrastructure, and staff development. From 2019 to date, a sizeable amount running into billions has been disbursed for the funding of Research. I am not aware of any other Administration that has paid more attention to the funding of education like the present administration.

“However, we shall not rest on our oars. We shall continue to engage the relevant stakeholders to ensure sustainable funding to enable our universities to deliver on their mandates. Let me reiterate that education remains a top priority of this administration”.

Commending the Vice-Chancellor and the institution’s management team, Buhari stated: “I am particularly happy to note that the University Community is now enjoying the benefits of peace, stability, and harmony after recent months of unnecessary disruptions and avoidable disquiet which had threatened the University, and by implication, impinged on its reputational capital and acclaimed slogan, as the University of First Choice and the Pride of the nation”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice-chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Ogundipe, congratulated all the graduands on the successful completion of their programmes and wished them well, promising that the institution would remain committed to the production of globally-competitive manpower and the conduct of societal solution-driven research.

The Chancellor of the university and Sheu of Borno, Dr. Abubakar El-Kanemi, in his remarks, commended the management, faculty members, alumni, and other stakeholders of the University’s support and cooperation in making UNILAG a global brand.

Congratulating the graduands, El-Kanemi charged them to go and make positive change as they continue their journey in life.

The Chairman of Governing Council of the university, Dr. Lanre Tejuosho; his counterpart at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Dr. Sunny Kuku; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ade Ipaye; and President of UNILAG Alumni Association, John Momoh, were among other high profile personalities in attendance

The highlight of the occasion was a 70-year-old man who is a retired lecturer/ Dean of the School of Engineering at Ogun State Institute of Technology Igbesa, Pa George Asuelimen, as well as Mrs. Joy Chinyere Umudu, who bagged Ph.D. degrees along with 143 others.

