UNICEF urges governments to prioritize budgeting for hand hygiene in their long term dev. strategies.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called on Governments at all levels to prioritize integration and budgeting for hand hygiene in national response and resilience plans, as well as long-term development strategies.

It said that achieving universal access and practice of hand hygiene requires significant financial commitments.

Maureen Zubie-Okolo planning and monitoring specialist UNICEF Enugu field office in Enugu during a one day zonal press briefing marking the 2024 Global Handwashing Day noted that stakeholders should join hands to achieve universal hand hygiene.

Okolo pointed out that a recent World Bank report, developing countries need to increase their spending in the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector by approximately $131.4 to $140.8 billion annually, nearly tripling current expenditure levels.

“This substantial increase is necessary to bridge the existing financing gaps to meet the Sustainable Development Goals for WASH by 2030.

“Targeted investments are essential to minimize disparities in access, emphasizing the need to direct investments to poorer and more rural communities to ensure equitable access to hand hygiene facilities.

Rebecca Geberial, UNICEF WASH specialist Enugu field office in her presentation, on “why are clean hands important” , highlited 5 critical times of hand washing which include before eating, after using the convenience, after changing baby’s diaper, before feeding/ breastfeeding a baby and before preparing food.

The wash specialist urged the society to maintain hand hygiene in other to avoid diarrhea and NTDS even as she emphasised on the need for government to increase budget on hand washing.

Ijeoma Onuoha, Communication Officer, UNICEF, Enugu field office earlier explained that the briefing was aimed to foster and support a local culture of handwashing with soap among journalists to conscientize the public on its benefits through television, radio and print medium as well as the new media.

The event was put together by broadcasting Cooperation of Abia State for southeast Nigeria with the theme “WHY ARE CLEAN HANDS STILL IMPORTANT”? .