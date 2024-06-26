UNICEF, NPHCD and Bayelsa State Ministry of Health Partner to Boost Maternal and Child Healthcare.

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Following a recent ceremony to mark the Optimized Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week, UNICEF, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and the Bayelsa State Ministry of Health have partnered to boost maternal and child health care delivery for mothers.

The event aimed to celebrate significant milestones in efforts to improve the health and well-being of mothers and children in Bayelsa communities.

“Every mother and parent should start with primary health care for the entire family, and we have brought primary health care close to the people,”

UNICEF representative,Mrs Ada Ezeogwu, commended the efforts of the state government for their Commitment to ensure quality health care in the state.

”

“Mrs Ada stated their commitment is to monitor and ensure they reach out to the target groups of women and children, especially in grass root communities.”

Mrs. Mabel Ogeniba, State Coordinator of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency,” state Community Health Workers and Traditional Birth Attendants have been advised to refer pregnant women to Primary Health Centres for safe deliveries to prevent avoidable deaths.”

“I want to encourage all persons in the communities to be advocates of good health, work with the Primary Health Care Centres, and ensure the facilities in the wards are functional. We do not want any woman to die from childbirth,” she said.

Professor Seiyefa Brisibe, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, said the program in particular is to strengthen the health care system for women and children.

The Permanent Secretary of the Bayelsa State Ministry of Health, Dr. Oluwatoyin Azebi, noted that the ministry is committed to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens, and the Optimized Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week is a critical step towards achieving the ministry’s goals.