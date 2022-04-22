UNICEF, experts harp on rights of a child to achieve MDGS.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

For Nigeria to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the rights of a child must be put into consideration and fully observed, Experts at the ongoing workshop on SDGs have said.

The Expert also maintained that Nigeria has gone off track in terms of achieving the SDGs in the country.

Delivering a paper titled ; Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) at a two-day workshop organised by the United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF) in conjunction with the Child Rights Information Bureau of the ministry of information in Enugu yesterday, Dr Chidi Ezinwa of the University of Science and Technology, Enugu positioned that most of the SDGs were about child rights, adding that the goals can not be attained when children are denied rights to survival, education, good health , freedom and others.

He said Nigeria domesticated the Child Rights in 1993 but have still not gotten it right in the area of observing and giving full attention to the right of a child.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the situation where some children are still suffering child labour and access to basic education, stating that the country must get it right in terms of child rights for it to attain the MDGs.

On her part, UNICEF nutrition officer, Nkeiru Enwelu highlighted poverty as the major factor causing malnutrition and the well-being of a child, stressing that Nigeria remains off track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs target

According to her, ” when an expectant mother does not feed well, it affects the unborn baby. So, poor nutrition in 1,000 days from conception of a child to 2 years of age result in permanent damages”.

The nutrition officer said 40% of the child deaths is as a result of poor nutrition, while advocating for good nutrition for the survival of a child.

She commended the media for it’s role in information desemination on the Rights of a child, urging practitioners not to relent on the effort.

Also in his presentation, the Training Coordinator of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Uche Anunne said the media has critical role in the promotion of child nutrition, urging the media practitioners at the event not to give up the fight against malnutrition in the country.

He said with frequent and accurate reportage on the need for proper nutrition, Nigerian child will survive.