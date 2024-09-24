UNGA79: Nigeria demands for Permanent seat in Security Council

During the ongoing United Nations General Assembly, Nigeria reiterated the need for the global body to accord her Permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Mohammed Badaru, Nigeria’s Defence Minister, asserted that given its participation in 41 peacekeeping missions and the deployment of more than 200,000 troops, Nigeria deserves the position.

Badarun stated this in his speech at the interactive dialogue 2 of the Summit of the Future, titled “Enhancing Multilateralism for International Peace and Security,” held on Sunday in New York, US.

He said, “Since our first deployment in the Congo in 1960, Nigeria has contributed to 41 peacekeeping missions globally.”

“Nigeria has remained unequivocal in its commitment to international peace building and security, since the first engagement of its troops in the Congo in 1960.

“To date, Nigeria has contributed to 41 peacekeeping operations worldwide, with over two hundred thousand Nigerian troops serving in UN peacekeeping missions.

“It is on this basis that Nigeria continues to call for the reform of the United Nations Security Council to give just representation to Africa on a permanent basis for inclusivity and deepening of global peace and security.”

“We recognise the need for Africa to build strong and professional armies, in order to, among other things, defeat terrorism.

“Nigeria, calls for the operationalisation of the African Standby Force (ASF), and provision of requisite support and resources to ensure the upgrade, take off and effectiveness of a centre of excellence in Africa on issues of counter terrorism.”

