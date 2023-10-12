UNFPA resident boss presents letter of credence to Foreign Affairs Minister

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The new Resident Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Dr Gifty Addico, yesterday presented her letter of credence to the Nigeria Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, in Abuja.

Amongst various posts, Addico was most recently Chief of the Commodity Security Branch in the Technical Division of UNFPA Headquarter in New York, providing strategic direction and technical leadership for UNFPA’s global work in family planning and reproductive health supplies.

A national of Ghana, Dr. Gifty Addico is a medical doctor with several years of experience in strategic leadership in international development and health programmes at global and national levels, focusing on developing countries.

As Resident Representative, she will provide overall vision and leadership for the work of UNFPA in Nigeria and will be accountable for implementing UNFPA’s country programme and operations.