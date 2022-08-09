Unemployment: Youths urged to develop capacity, embrace self-reliance

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

In order to tackle unemployment and create jobs, Nigerian youths have been advised to redirect and focus their energy, talents and free time in building, developing and growing their capacity towards, self-sustainable and creative ventures.

The founder, E&D Productions and Creative Concepts, Mr. Dan Onoja, a multimedia expert and consultant have he advice at a one-day mentorship programme themed: “Monetising your Creativity “ in Abuja.

He said this would make the youth to rely less on the government and be self-reliant.

The objective of the workshop was to encourage and motivate young people to become, more expressive with their art, creativity and refrain from being 100% dependent on the system for survival .

Onoja said “There is so much talent deposited in Nigerian youths but a lot of them do not know how to turn it into money, which is the reason we designed this platform to hunt, discover and encourage talent development among children and youths.

“The workshop will also mentor them from formative and early stages of life”.

According to him “There is so much potential embedded in our youths, therefore, the need to mentor them in developing and making money from their skills cannot be overemphasised.

“We want youths to be encouraged to be self sustaining and excellent with whatever they are good at” he said.

