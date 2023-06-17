UNDP hosts Zulum in Geneva as Sec-Gen wants Borno’s humanitarian model adopted by UN

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has hosted the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, in Geneva, Switzerland, for discussions over the resettlement of internally displaced persons and their livelihoods.

The meeting, held on Thursday, focused on “IDP solutions plans” with specifics on “Government leadership, community-driven approach, and voluntary return, relocation & integration.”

As part of the meeting, the Secretary-General of the UN expressed his desire for the UN to adopt Borno State’s successful humanitarian model.

This was disclosed at a meeting hosted by the Centre International De Conference (CICH) hosted by the Office of the Special Adviser, William Chemaly.

The Borno Model is a non-kinetic approach aimed at handling counter-insurgency efforts and addressing humanitarian crises for over one decade.

Governor Zulum, at the meeting, highlighted the successes achieved in Borno State through the implementation of his administration’s novel approach to the humanitarian situation tagged “Borno Model”.

Zulum had previously attended a breakfast Strategic Country Update on North East, Nigeria, organized and hosted by the famous Graduate Institute, University of Geneva.

The governor engaged over 20 academics, humanitarian, peace, security, and development actors, think tanks, and researchers analyzing Borno’s practical experiences on the Boko Haram crisis and how the non-kinetic approach yields results.

The UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Mohamed Yahya, spoke while the Nigerian Ambassador to Geneva also made a presentation on Nigeria’s stand.

Zulum also attended a meeting at the UN Palais hosted by Raouf Mazou, the Assistant High Commissioner Operations at the United Nations High Commission on Refugees.

The governor was accompanied on the trip by Borno’s focal person for the World Bank’s Multisectoral Recovery and Peace Building Project (MCRP), Babazanna Abdulkarim, Principal Secretary at the Governor’s Office, Barrister Mustapha Busuguma and the Governor’s high-level associate on Sustainable Development Partnership and Humanitarian Support, Dr. Mairo Mandara.

