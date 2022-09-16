Undergraduates beg Sokoto varsity ASUU to end strike

The Forum of Sokoto State Students’ Associations (FOSOSSA), has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Sokoto state University chapter, to call off its solidarity strike.

The forum made the appeal at a press conference addressed by Alkasim Garba, its National President, on Thursday in Sokoto.

According to him, the students were solely with ASUU for standing up to demand for the implementation of the agreement it entered into with the government.

“We also acknowledge the sacrifices of the union and its commitment to saving the nations education sector from total collapse.

“However, here in Sokoto state, the state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has made several pronouncements on why state university chapter of ASUU should see reason and return back to classes.

“The government in the state has no labour dispute with ASUU and from the records available the salaries and allowances for all categories of employees at tertiary institutions owned by the state had been approved.

“Therefore, we see no justification for the state chapter to continue with the prolonged strike embarked by the ASUU national body,” he said.

Garba added that it can be clearly seen from the legal action entered between the Federal government and ASUU the state universities were not joined in the suit.

“This clearly proved that they have no business with ASUU strike. Sympathy strike should not be indefinite,” he added.

The students leader further appealed to the ASUU national body to revisit their strategy and weigh the import of their decision on the youths and future of the country.