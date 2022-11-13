Under my watch, UNILAG became notable for entrepreneurship, innovation –Prof Ogundipe

Outgoing Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has said under his watch, the institution has transited from being a citadel of knowledge and academic excellence into an enviable brand with notable feats in innovation, entrepreneurship and scholarship.

Speaking at a Valedictory Press Conference which held lst Friday, being his last day in office as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Ogundipe said he wanted to be remembered most importantly, for emptying himself to move UNILAG forward.

The event was another avenue for Prof Ogundipe to acknowledge and appreciate all stakeholders especially the teaching and non-teaching staff across the four University Staff Unions- Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU); the Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technicians (NAAT), the entire student population as well as the Alumni body for the cooperation and support they all accorded him in the last five years.

Appreciating the media across all platforms for their cooperation over the last five years, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor also eulogized the University Governing Council led by Senator Dr. Lanre Tejuoso, the University Senate and every member of management who served with him, he described their inputs as enabling factors which led to the many milestone achievements.

Prof Ogundipe, who was flanked by his successor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, alongside other management staff of the university, recalled the UNILAG agenda he unveiled in 2017, describing it as one which cleared the path for the giant strides UNILAG is now reputed for.

Presenting his scorecard through the UNILAG agenda, the Professor of Botany noted that under his watch, Researchers attracted a sum of not less than N19 billion into the university, a feat that is unprecedented.

The 12th Vice-Chancellor highlighted internationalization, infrastructural transformation, entrepreneurship, enhanced community impact as well as students and staff welfare as major focuses of his five-year stay in office.

He identified the university’s latest ranking as the first in Nigeria and between 401–500 range by the Times Higher Education World Universities Ranking as a major testimony of a shared vision by management alongside other stakeholders.

While passing a vote of confidence in his successor’s ability to continue with the good works, Prof. Ogundipe said his position as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG marked the completion of a cycle while Prof Folasade Ogunsola’s emergence as the 13th Vice-Chancellor signifies the beginning of a new era of consolidation.

He solicited cooperation, prayers and support for Professor Ogunsola, who assumed office on Saturday, November 12, 2022, vouched for her abilities and assured of her pedigree, scholarship as well as administrative prowess based on her track record as the Provost, College of Medicine and as the first Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development Services.

Posers raised by journalists at the Press Conference revolved around Prof. Ogundipe’s legacies, possible regrets and other critical areas of university administration, Prof. Ogundipe, in his response noted that he has done his best and is handing over as a fulfilled man.

The Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN) led by Mojeed Alabi made a presentation to Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe in acknowledgment of his success stories while in office.

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe assumed office as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos on Sunday, November 12,, 2017, his tenure ended at midnight on Friday, November 11, 2022, giving way for Prof Folasade Ogunsola to take over as the 13th and first female Vice-Chancellor of the University.

For a better society