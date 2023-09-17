Under dispensing of Fuel : Committee To Ensure  “One Litre For One Litre”

From Chris Tony Akhabue

The Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Hon. Enaholo Ojiefoh has said that the Edo State Petroleum Monitoring Committee set up by the State Government will go round Petrol Stations and Gas Plants in the State to ensure fuel and gas marketers desist from underdispensing and comply with the “One Litre For One Litre ” ultimatum given to them.

This was contained in a statement made available to Journalists by the Commissioner who is also the Chairman of the Committee.

According to the statement, ” In pursuance of the State Government’s earlier ” One Litre For One Litre ” ultimatum given to owners of Petrol Stations to desist from under dispensing, hoarding, selling adulterated fuel and other sharp practices, the Edo State Petroleum Monitoring Committee constituted by the State Government will be going round Petrol Stations and Gas Plants to ascertain the level of compliance and to ensure proper distribution of the product “.

Hon. Enaholo said that the State Government has been working assiduously with stakeholders in the Downstream sector to ensure PMS is available in the State, noting that Government frowns at any act that will heighten the sufferings of Edo people.

He also reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to the general wellbeing of the people of Edo State.