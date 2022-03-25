Unconditional Love: Free BRT Rides to Mothers Across Lagos 

Mothers play unique roles in the family; they are the critical unifying factor that bond a family and are considered incredible pillars of family love and support. As a token of appreciation of their love, an anonymous brand took the 2022 Mother’s Day celebration a step further to honour and celebrate mothers love by offering them free BRT bus rides across different locations in Lagos.

Riding on the trending social media campaign Unconditional Love 27 which involved Nigerians expressing their views on what unconditional love means to them through a Twitter poll, and where many people voted Mother’s Love as the epitome of ‘Unconditional Love’; a yet to be identified brand collaborated with Lagos state Bus Rapid Transport to offer free rides at select terminals to mothers from Thursday, 24th March 2022 to Sunday, 27th of March 2022— Mother’s Day.

The select terminals include Ikorodu – CMS, Ajah – CMS, Ota to Oshodi, Ikotun – Cele – Oshodi, and Berger – Seven-up – Obalende. All the free buses are branded with the tag Unconditional Love 27.

The five days free BRT Ride initiative is geared towards saying thank you to precious mothers for their continuous Unconditional Love. It is aimed at making commuting within the Lagos metropolis more fun and pleasurable stress-free for mothers while they go about their daily businesses and activities this Mother’s Day period.

Commenting on the initiative, Mrs Joy Ada, a mother of two who boarded the bus at the Berger terminal said the awesome experience made her proud to be a mother.

“I am proud to be a mother. It was fun today as I enjoyed the journey to my destination without having to pay for it. I want to thank the organizers of this initiative for recognizing the role of a mother and supporting them in these hard times,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Ajayi Oluwatosin, a businesswoman with boutiques at the Oshodi area of Lagos expressed her joy at the free BRT bus ride at her terminal in Ikotun, saying that the experience would linger in her mind for the relief it brought.

“I am happy to benefit from the free bus ride. This is a commendable initiative to celebrate mothers,” Oluwatosin said.

What is #UnconditionalLove27 about? Who is behind this? Take a guess in the comments section.