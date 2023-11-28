UNC inaugurated in Enugu to enhance peace and development

By Cosmas Chukwu

Like it wasn’t going to take place, the formal inauguration of the Enugu State Command of the United Nigeria Chaplaincy Corps,UNC, later held.The event which was billed to have started forenoon later began in the afternoon at the Michael Okpara Square,Independence Layout Enugu on Saturday November 25, 2023.Before the commencement,much of the grand stand of the square had been filled up by the high and the mighty including operatives of the Chaplaincy,their guests,royal fathers,former military and paramilitary officers,high commands of the Chaplaincy at zonal and national levels as well some clergy men and others.The atmosphere had been very pensive leading some to want to leave.

Howver,when Prince Dr Tochukwu Nwanjoku,the Director General of Administration of the Enugu Command who doubled as the compere,bellowed through the microphone that all was set and the event would begin in earnest,then atmosphere changed positively.With a few introductions, he called for prayers and recitations of the national and UNC anthems.He later cued in the International Commandant General of Chaplaincy,ICGC,Prof Josiah Jide Jisos Ejie for his opening remarks.

Colanut tradition was observed and colanuts distributed to all and sundry.

Prof Ejie later mounted podium for his speech and the inauguration.

After expressing gratitude and observing protocol, he recalled that the United Nigerian Chaplaincy ,UNC was officially inaugurated and flagged off on February 2011 by President Goodluck Jonathan to raise Chaplain officers to foster peace and tranquility in the land.He added that to achieve this objective,UNC has been raising chaplains all over the country and in Ghana, Togo, Mali, Benin Republic,Philippines,USA,China and the UK

Additionally, UNC has been working for peace and harmony in all states of the country,instilling discipline and sharing God’s love to mankind in their service to mankind.

The Commandant General noted that financial and other constraints have never caused the UNC, rather they have moved ahead in their pursuit, and he specifically informed the Governor of Enugu State,Dr Peter Mbah that the organization was gathered in Enugu for the inauguration

He appealed to the Governor for assistance in the setting up of an operational base,setting up a University in a land donated to UNC at Ndeaboh,the setting up of an Institute of Peace Academy,as well as an Assisted Living Home for old persons and caring for the youth through skill acquisition.Youths of the state would also be sent on peace missions abroad.

Prof Ejie assured the Governor that with the completion of the inauguration,UNC would work against insecurity and seek to end the Monday Sit At Home in the state.

He appealed also to Gov Mbah to assist the organization in its projects through provision of operational vehicles for the Command and its officers in the State.

He also enjoined wealthy persons,traditional rulers and other public spirited persons to assist the organization.

Inaugurating the State Commandant,Hon Iyida Kizito Ikenna and the Executive members of the Command,the ICGC expressed optimism that they would deliver and not disappoint by keeping the rules and regulations of the body.

Responding,the State Commandant,Hon Iyida pledged on behalf of all to deliver.He expressed gratitude to all their guests and colleagues from far and near including national officers,the clergy,the royalty and all sundry, promising them that peace would reign in the state.

Speaking to newsmen after the event, Hon Charles Nwabueze who is UNC Director of Government affairs said that the inauguration would energize them work towards peace and engender wellbeing in the state.

The event had delegates from the 17 LGAs in the State most of whom were inaugurated, as well as their guests.

In attendance included the ICGC Prof Josiah Jide Jisos Ejie,Apostle Gen Sam I’m Ebebe,Igwe Amb Dr Patrick C.Okoro, representative of Archbishop Chukwuma,some retired military officers and other dignitaries.

The event ended in the early evening.