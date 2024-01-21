UN  Security Council must be restructured—Amb Tuggar  

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has said there is a need to democratize the United Nations (UN) Security Council and Nigeria with its population, economic size and strategic role in Africa has earned the right to be part of the UNSC.

He made the assertion while speaking on a panel with the theme “Securing an Insecure World”.

Joining Tuggar on the panel were Secretary of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen, Senator from Delaware United States Christopher A. Coons, President, World Economic Forum Børge Brende, and Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Federal Foreign Office of Germany Annalena Baerbock

The Tuggar parley was in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the the just concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting.

The panel discussants dwelled on persistent conflicts, the intensifying climate crises, the fragile global economies and the potential risks of new technologies that were creating a complex global security environment.

It provided an opportunity to interrogate what the true state of global collective security looked like today and how leaders can strengthen it for the future.

Tuggar said the values of democracy – such as the rule of law – should be replicated in the world’s highest decision organs.

Tuggar said the UN Security Council as constituted is not leaving up to its purpose.

“What we have to do is collectively practice what we preach. The values that we uphold – democracy, rule of law – need to be practised, and we need to see them being practised in the very decision-making bodies or entities for the planet,” the minister said.

“So, to begin with, the UN Security Council needs to be democratized. Clearly, it is not fit for purpose. We should do away with the veto powers on the UN Security Council; clearly, it’s clumsy and not working. Again, when you look at the global security architecture, it is impacted by such undemocratic entities that influence decisions.

“We have a situation where, in the past, during the bipolar world, there was neutral ground for diplomats to engage, allowing diplomacy to resolve issues, preempt conflicts, and diffuse them. Unfortunately, we don’t have that anymore.

“We are increasingly seeing a situation where diplomats and diplomacy are taking the backseat, and disagreements are being securitized.”

Tuggar expressed dismay that security chiefs and defence policymakers are taking the front seat in world security issues.

“Of course, for the guy with the hammer, everything is a nail,” he said.