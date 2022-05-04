UN Secretary-General in Maiduguri, urges global support for Borno post- insurgency resettlement programme

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri.

The United Nations, UN, Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has appealed to the international community to support Borno state government in addressing the root cause of Boko Haram, as well as post-insurgency economic and social recovery.

The UN chief, who made the call when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Babagana Zulum on Tuesday said ”an appeal to the international community will be to support Borno State address not only the need of the population but also giving hope a the answer of trust. When we do this, Boko Haram will disappears. You see, it is already weak but will disappears when we do this for the people “.

“This requires a big investment in trust but also in livelihood. I was very happy to see that happening but I also was made to understand that require much more resources.

“I saw people that have suffered smiling, hoping for the future. I saw ex-combatants, ex-convicts trying to reintegrate into the society and I discovered that in Borno, the governor has not only understood but also took the right approach to fighting terrorism. Of course to fight terrorism, you need to shoot at them but that will not solve the problem. If we don’t address the root cause of terrorism”, he added.

He further said “I have seen here in Borno, a governor’s determination to address the root cause, to establish confidence and trust between the government and population. Because if people don’t trust the government, they follow the terrorists because government is not doing anything for them ”

While commending Governor Zulum efforts, , Mr. Guterres said “the governor is committed to the humanitarian supports of the people, I was very impressed at the IDPs camp to see that what they really want is not food support, blankets; of course humanitarian but what they really want is condition for them to return home in dignity, safe and dignified.”

Responding, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum listed some challenges which include the recharge of Lake Chad, support to the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and support in rebuilding destroyed communities and livelihood support.

Guterres who arrived Nigeria through Niger Republic on a two-day mission where his aircraft landed at the Maiduguri International Airport was received on arrival by Governor Zulum, UN and Borno government officials.

Thereafter the convoy drove straight to the centre where surrendered insurgents were kept and Gubio Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps before moving to the Government House, Maiduguri for the Courtesy call and the press briefing.

Guterres was initially scheduled to visit Banki, a town near the Cameroonian border, to meet victims of the Boko Haram insurgency to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the region.

The UN chief during the working visit to Nigeria is expected to be in Abuja on Wednesday for an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; religious, women, youth and private sector leaders including members of the diplomatic community.

He will also participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the UN House in Abuja in honour of victims of the 2011 bomb blast on the 11th anniversary of the terrorist attack