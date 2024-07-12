UN rates Enugu high for overall development, pledges support

By Cosmas Chukwu

The United Nations has demonstrated commitment to partnering and supporting the Enugu State government in fostering the needed development in line with the body’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian coordinator, Nigeria, Mr Mohamed Malick Fall made the assertion on Friday when he paid a working visit to the governor of Enugu state, Dr Peter Mbah at the government house, Enugu.

We noted that Mr Malick Fall with his entourage arrived at Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu at exactly 7:58am in Airpeace Aircraft and was received by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia.

While describing governor Mbah as a visionary leader, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian coordinator, Nigeria, Mr Mohamed Malick Fall enumerating Agriculture and food security, social protection and job creation, education, renewable energy, among other key sectors as areas of interest by the UN.

Mr Malick Fall who acknowledged that development is not all about money but about vision, leadership, drive, rigorous planning and discipline to monitor the projects, extolled the governor for moving the education budget from 7 to 33 percent, and also moving the state water supply from 2 million to 100 litres per day.

Attributing governor Mbah’s achievements so far within one year in office to robustness, effectiveness, efficiency in the method and management that were put in place, he promised to be frequently communicating with the state government in order to tap from the model of leadership and vision that can be shared among other countries

Dr Mbah while fielding questions from the press, said his administration is committed to ensuring that governance gets to the last man in the state, stating that a lot of interventions by his administration are largely for the local communities.

He said while the state government brings 60 percent of the funds for the construction of the healthcare facilities across the 260 wards, the local governments are to bring the remaining 40 percent, but noted that the green smart schools are being singlehandedly funded by the state government to enable children to enjoy quality education as could be obtained in the developed countries.