Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Umunna Lekki Association (ULA) get together dinner hosted by Chief bayo fatusin ,Chief Chibuike Okoroafor Jonas held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Vice President Umunna Lekki Association (ULA) Chief Vin Ogbueri; Chief Host President/CEO Abraham & Joseph Energy Limited , Chairman Bon saffron hotel , Ikeja GRA Chief Bayo Fatusin, Dr Ikem Ume-Ezeoke; Chief Host MD of Juchi Oil & Gas Limited Chief Chibuike Okoroafor Jonas; Prince Chidi Nwonye and Mazi Enny Obioha during a get together dinner Hosted by Chief bayo fatusin and Chief Chibuike Okoroafor held at Bon saffron hotel , Ikeja GRA on 25/6/2022.
93
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…HRM Ifeanyi Okonkwo; Chief Uzor Ekworomadu; Chief Vin Ogbueri and  Mr Emeka Okparaji.

L-r… Chairman Aceland Group Eze Alex Nwoye; Eze Ndigbo Ikeja Eze Uche Dimgba; Chief Host MD of Juchi Oil & Gas Limited Chief Chibuike Okoroafor  Jonas and  Eze Ndigbo Ojo Local govt. Eze Pat Eneh .

L-r… Barrister Ifedi Okoye- John; Prince Uchenna Okoye (Parker) and  Mr Chibuike Akujobi.

MD of Juchi Oil & Gas Limited Chief Chibuike Okoroafor  Jonas (middle) President/CEO Abraham & Joseph Energy Limited , Chairman Bon saffron hotel , Ikeja GRA Chief Bayo Fatusin (right) both Chief Host pose with friends.

L-r… Mr Jimmy Odia; Lady Chinyere Igwebe; Chief Chibuke Okoroafor Jonas and  Chief Vin Ogbueri.

Cross Section of Members of Umunna Lekki Association (ULA) .

L-r… Chief Bayo Fatusin ;Chief Chibuike Okoroafor Jonas , Lady Chinyere Igwebe and Ambassador Kelechi Moses.

Chief Host Chief Bayo Fatusin ; (2nd left) pose with Friends.

Members of Umunna Lekki Association (ULA).

Chief Chibuike Okoroafor Jonas ; (2nd right) pose with Friends , during get together dinner Hosted by Chief Bayo Fatusin and Chief Chibuike Okoroafor Jonas  held in Lagos. 25/6/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 7142 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

United Nation Int’l world drug held in Lagos

Nestlé Nigeria 53rd Annual General Meeting held in Lagos

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 29, 2022

Sir (Dr) Goodluck & Lady Amala-Obi thanksgiving…

1 of 183