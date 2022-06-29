Umunna Lekki Association (ULA) get together dinner hosted by Chief bayo fatusin ,Chief Chibuike Okoroafor Jonas held in Lagos

L-r… Chairman Aceland Group Eze Alex Nwoye; Eze Ndigbo Ikeja Eze Uche Dimgba; Chief Host MD of Juchi Oil & Gas Limited Chief Chibuike Okoroafor Jonas and Eze Ndigbo Ojo Local govt. Eze Pat Eneh .
L-r… Barrister Ifedi Okoye- John; Prince Uchenna Okoye(Parker) and Mr Chibuike Akujobi.
MD of Juchi Oil & Gas Limited Chief Chibuike Okoroafor Jonas (middle) President/CEO Abraham & Joseph Energy Limited , Chairman Bon saffron hotel , Ikeja GRA Chief Bayo Fatusin (right) both Chief Host pose with friends.
L-r… Mr Jimmy Odia; Lady Chinyere Igwebe; Chief Chibuke Okoroafor Jonas and Chief Vin Ogbueri.
Cross Section of Members of Umunna Lekki Association (ULA) .
L-r… Chief Bayo Fatusin ;Chief Chibuike Okoroafor Jonas , Lady Chinyere Igwebe and Ambassador Kelechi Moses.
Chief Chibuike Okoroafor Jonas ; (2nd right) pose with Friends , during get together dinner Hosted by Chief Bayo Fatusinand Chief Chibuike Okoroafor Jonas held in Lagos. 25/6/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Comments are closed.