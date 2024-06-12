Umahi warns contractors over delay in contract execution, threatens replacement with local contractors

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The minister of Works, Engr David Umahi has warned contractors handling road construction across the country over delay in executing the contracts awarded to them, stating that the ministry under his supervision would henceforth terminate contracts found in such condition.

He said such contracts, when terminated as a result of lack of progress, would be rewarded to the local or indigenous companies which he said are also qualified to handle such projects in the country.

The minister, at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday frown at the nonchalant attitude of some foreign contractors handling road projects in the country, saying any road project abandoned for unexplainable reason, would be terminated.

Umahi who said the ministry will no longer accept partial handing over of project, urged contractors that seemed not capable of going on with the contracts awarded to them to approach him for what he called termination of contracts on mutual understanding.

He said contractors cannot under his watch, continue to default on contract obligation, adding that such attitude is against the spirit and mandate of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration of president Bola Tinubu.

The minister who said the ministry kept an eye on the 2024 budgetary allocation, however said that many projects had poor allocation, assuring that there would be other means of funding which the government would exploit in order to keep the projects going.

He urged the contractors to avoid dual carriageway contracts, saying the ministry will not be able to afford dual carriageway contracts as a result of poor funding. He advised that when there is dual carriageway contracts, one should be left for the other to be done first..

The minister also advised contractors to remove the minds from advance payment of contract, saying it is not part of contract following the procurement act.

He however said if in any condition, the ministry decides to give contractors advance payment, such contractor or contractors should be ready to accept the condition attach to it.

Umahi noted that contracts are awarded to Contractors on the ground that they have the money to start such projects, maintaining that any contractor that delays a project in the name of awaiting advance payment, would risk contract termination.

He said that the ministry would henceforth proriotise projects, stating that any project that has no budgetary funding would not be attended to over those that have budgetary provision.

He stated that such principle will be applied to projects across the states of the federation, while appealing to contractors to play by the rules.

