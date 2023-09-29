Umahi visits the collapsed bridge between new artisan flyover in Enugu

The Minister of Works, Sen. Engr. David Nweze Umahi visited the collapsed bridge at KM30+000 between the new Artisan flyover and the NNPC Mega filling station along Enugu Expressway in South East of Nigeria.

The failed bridge which is located on a subsisting project (Rehabilitation of Enugu/PH Expressway section 111: Enugu/Lokpanta Expressway collapsed 25th September, 2023 by 12 moon and this collapse happened on one span of the Enugu bound carriage way with the superstructure and substructure completely in bad shape.

The Hon Minister of Works who visited the collapsed bridge in company of Enugu State Governor, His Excellency, Peter Mba and other Highway Engineers was taken round the location. In his on the spot assessment, the Minister noted the condition of the bridge deck, the condition of the bridge components, including the back wall and the expansion joints etc and the year it was constructed which was in early 80’s. He directed that structural integrity be conducted on the 2nd and 3rd span of the Enugu bound carriage way. The Minister assured that immediate interventions would be made by the Federal Government while a final report was awaited. He decried the terrible situation of Nigerian roads despite huge sums money spent on road construction every year and expressed hope that better days were ahead. He further assured that under his watch, it would not be business as usual. Discipline, patriotism and prudence must be the watchword of the Ministry of Works.

Meanwhile, more nation builders, private sector groups, road transport works media houses and other Nigerians have risen to give their total support to the innovations fiscal discipline initiatives and industry in public service introduced by the Hon. Minister of Works, His Excellency, Sen. Engr. David Nweze Umahi,FNSE, FNATE , CON, GGCEHF. Most recently, a prominent Nation Builder, Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi, an Apostle and Convener Apostolic Round Table, ART and also BOT Chairman Project Victory Call Initiative, AKA, PVC-Naija declared Sen. David Nweze Umahi as best Minister of Works Nigeria will ever have during an interview with a National Daily on the state of the Nation and significant impact of the Tinubu administration in the first 100 days in office.

he said, “You see, Dave Umahi is the best Minister of Works we may ever have, he travelled from Abuja to Benin, spending 14 hours only to know how bad the road is so it can be fixed”….

It would be noted that earlier yesterday,28th September,2023 in the Headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Works Abuja, the Hon Minister had a parley with a group of workers of the Ministry where the Minister maintained that he had two key missions to actualize in his relationship with the workers, viz welfare for the workers and discipline in civil service.

He maintained that the little uproar generated in the premises of the Ministry and which trended in social media was a divine orchestration to get the attention of all the workers on the need for a change of attitude in the Ministry of Works.

It was noted that while some workers had shown discipline and professionalism, others needed to wake up to the new mantra and come to terms with the fact that it is no longer business as usual.

One may ask what actually happened in the Federal Ministry of Works on 28th September,2023. What happened was that the Hon. Minister upon resuming office noticed that some of the workers were coming to work any time they liked and would leave office for the day any time they wished. He called the attention of the PS and Directors and they agreed that workers be communicated that it would no longer be business as usual. Apparently the staff were not communicated. When the order that those who came late to work yesterday should wait outside the gate from the office concerned, they started to mobilize in protest and thus hijacked by some interested agents of old order. They were instigated by the lovers of the old order to chant songs of protest against the Hon.Mimister, all in a bid to get the attention of the Hon. Minister.

The Hon. Minister cut short his meeting in his office and came to address them. When they heard the side of the Hon.Minister, it was to your tent oh Israel. Equally, they didn’t know that the Minister’s welfare package had started and some officials could not make it available to the staff. They didn’t know that there was a renewed agreement between the Hon. Minister and the Management that coming to work much later after 9am was viewed seriously by the Hon. Minister.

When the Hon. Minister spoke to them on his new initiatives for discipline and his innovative plans for the Nigerian roads. the protesting workers shielded their sword and pledged to support the good initiatives and the emphasis on discipline by the Hon. Minister of Works. It was a win win situation for the Ministry.