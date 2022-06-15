Umahi under fire for anti-Peter Obi comments

.’You’re on your own, S/East yet to decide on voting pattern — Ohanaeze

.Gov is arrogant, lacks humility –Eddo

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor and CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has chided Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State over a statement credited to him alluding that Ebonyi people would not vote for Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi but cast their ballot for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed

Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 general election.

The Secretary General of the Organisation, Mr Chiedozie Ogbonnia spoke in an interview with Daily Champion.

Mr Chiedozie said that Ohanaeze will meet and take position in respect of “our voting pattern concerning next year election”.

According to Ohanaeze Scribe, “Umahi is on his own, we have not taken a position in respect of the 2023 election

“When Igbos meet and take a position, Igbo resolution will definitely overwhelm Umahi position”.

Reacting to Governor Umahi statement, a Public Affairs commentator, Chief Abia Onyike, restated that Umahi is perceived as an agent of the Caliphate.

“He likes to listen to himself talk, he is always talking everytime as if

he is an authority in everything.

“For him to start posturing that Ebonyi people will give their votes to Tinubu, is he the custodian of the sovereignty will of the people, he does not understand his limitations”

It would be recalled that Governor David Umahi had on Monday in a recent meeting with stakeholders and members of the State Executive Council, insisted that Ebonyi people will vote Tinubu and not Mr Peter Obi of the Labour party (LP) in 2023.

He urged the people not to vote for Labour Party (LP), insisting “our vote is for APC and not Labour Party.

“Our Agenda is Ebonyi Agenda, we will vote for our presidential candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We must strive to liberate Ebonyi State and that of our Agenda” Umahi

reiterated.

Meanwhile, presidential aspirant of the Accord Party, Mr Folorunso Aremu Eddo has faulted the statement of Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi that Ebonyi people will vote for Tinubu not Peter Obi.

In an interview with Daily Champion, Eddo noted that the Ebonyi state governor lacks humility, adding that that is what is going to be his downfall.

“Is he in control of their votes? Or will he be guiding them at the polling booth? The man is too arrogant. That is what is going to be his downfall.

“The truth is that he lacks humility. That is dangerous for a politician,” he said.

Eddo who maintained that the emergence of Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) presidential flag bearer will be a blessing for Peter Obi, added that Tinubu and Atiku are bound to cancel each other out.

He said with a good strategy Obi will be able to strike both of them out.

According to him, “The youth votes are going to be for Peter Obi, he will get some Yoruba and Hausa and majority of the Igbo votes while Atiku and Tinubu will be fighting for Hausa and Yoruba votes.

‘He will have to work hard and stay safe but it can be done.Tinubu is popular in the North and a Muslim; they will share the vote in three ways. 3, 2,1. Atiku,Tinubu and Obi respectively.