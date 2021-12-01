Umahi presents 2022 Appropriation bill of N 145,410 billion to Ebonyi Assembly

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has presented an Appropriation bill of N145, 410 billion for the 2022 fiscal year to the 24 member State House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget tagged “Budget of Later Rain”on Wednesday, Governor Umahi said that the budget covers the Capital and Recurrent Expenditure for the financial year ending 2022 .

Umahi said that the budget represents an increase of 46.65 percent over the revised approved. budget of N99.157 billion.

According to him, the State expects about Four Billion, three Hundred and Fifteen million naira (N4,315 billion) from TETFund for our tertiary institutions .

“UBEB growth of over One billion ,two hundred million naira ,SFTAS of N16.727 billion ,World Bank Covid-19 Grants of One billion naira N1,000,000.00, Federal Government bridging Financeof N18 billion given to each of the 36 States and Domestic Loans of Seven billion naira to fund budget deficit”

A breakdown of the budget shows that Capital Expenditure received N89.763 billion or 61.73 percent of total budget while Recurrent Expenditure is proposed to be N55.646 billion or 38.27 percent of the total budget.

“The proportion of 61.73 percent Capital to 38.27 percent Recurrent (ratio of 1.6 to 1) is structured bearing in mind our determination to deepen our capital projects development especially the completion of ongoing projects.

Other focus of the budget include N24.397 billion covering 16.78 percent of the total budget for the Ministry of Education, while the Ministry of Infrastructural Development for Concession received N17.498 billion, Ministry of Human Capital Development got N3,612 billion , Agriculture N3,425 billion covering 2.38 percent of the 2022 budget sum

The Governor said that the 46.65 percent increase of the 2022 Budget over the 2021 Revised Budget was due to the carry over of the larger part of the Expected Receipts in this fiscal year .

He said that the Expected Receipts will happen in the 2022 fiscal year of which some of them were Expected Receipts in the 2021 budget which could not happen and are now deferred to 2022 fiscal year .

“The 2022 budget estimate records 46.65 percent increase from the 2021 Revised Budget , the Capital Expenditure increased by 53.56 percent from the 2021 budget ”

Umahi said that in the course of the 2022 fiscal year ,there will be provision of Grants to farmers, provision of hybrid agricultural inputs in agricultural development goals, access agricultural interventions by the World Bank , Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other Development Partners and Donor Agencies.

He listed the areas of attention in the 2022 fiscal year to include giving more employment to the people that resulted in increase in recurrent expenditure , projections for infrastructural intervention in both Ebonyi State College of Education and Ebonyi State University to raise the quality of learning.

“Mr Speaker and Honorable Members , Let me at this juncture in the discharge of my mandate in the Constitution and with every sense of responsibility and gratitude to God, present for the kind consideration, our 2022 Appropriation Bill and Budget estimates in the sum of One Hundred and Forty Five Billion ,Four Hundred and Ten million , five Hundred and Ninety Seven thousand Seven Hundred and Twenty three naira, forty Nine kobo”

Umahi expressed Government determination to prioritize the following sub-sectors , Education, Works, Infrastructure, Agriculture ,Human Capital Development and Health .

“These Six critical sub-sectors got a total sum of N77 .470 billion covering 53.28 percent while other sub-sectors have a total sum of N67.940 billion covering 46.72. percent of the Budget sum ”

Earlier in his speech, the Speaker Hon Francis Nwifuru assured that the House will give speedy passage of the Appropriation bill.

The Budget presentation was preceded by the confirmation of Chief Hycinth Ikpor as the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (EB-UBEB ) by members of the House of Assembly.