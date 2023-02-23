Umahi directs security agencies to arrest, demobilize suspects carrying  ammunition and ballot boxes on election day.

By CLEMENT NNACHI ((ABAKALIKI)

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, has directed security agencies in the state to arrest and demobilize any person carrying arms and ammunitions during the February 25 presidential/National Assembly election.

Umahi issued the directive on Wednesday during a broadcast to the people of the State, on measures put in place by the State government towards ensuring peaceful election.

He urged Leaders and political gladiiators in the State to respect the zoning arrangements structure that the state was built on since the inception of democracy.

“Am pleading to everybody in Ebonyi North zone not to truncate the arrangement, Hon Francis Nwifuru was endorsed by the leaders and traditional rulers for governorship position of the State’

“The Leaders of various communities should look at my pleading, to respect the zoning arrangement, I have been able to stabilize the arrangement”

“The Zoning arrangement will bring peace to our people, if we jettison zoning, one Local Government will perpetually occupy positions”he cautioned.

“It will be dangerous for communities not to take zoning into cognizance, all contestants should respect it in the interest of the people”

According to him, “Security Agencies must be fair to all manner of people irrespective of political party affiliation”

“Anybody carrying guns, or tearing ballot papers must be de-mobilized and arrested”

Governor Umahi reiterated that he had over the years canvassed for the consolidation of zoning across the state stating “it guarantees equity, justice and fairness”

On the forthcoming election, Umahi expressed optimism that the Candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) vying for governorship, senatorial, House of Representative and House of Assembly will emerge victorious.

The State Chief Execitive restated that the government has released enough funds to security agencies to ensure that they buy fuel and to fish out bandits that are out to disrupt polls.