Umahi battles Princess Ann Agom Eze for the soul of Ebonyi South Senatorial ticket.

.As case shifts to Appeal court

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

Since the All Progressive Congress (APC), held its primary election for the Ebonyi south senatorial seat on May 28th 2022, crisis has erupted between the leading contenders.

The result of the primary saw the emergence of Chief Austin Umahi ( younger brother of the incumbent Governor of Ebonyi state as the winner of the election.

However, Chief Austin Umahi withdrew his participation in the election through a letter addressed to the APC.

This prompted the party to organize a fresh election at the headquarters of the zone Afikpo , leading to the declaration of Governor David Umahi as the winner.

Consequently, the Federal High Court, had, penultimate Friday, disqualified Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, and averred that Agom-Eze, who was the second runner-up in the May 28, 2022, Senatorial primaries, be allowed to contest the 2023 senatorial election.

Consequently, a document signed by the APC Chairman in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, stated that the party would hold the ordered fresh primaries, on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

But reacting to the development, Princess Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze, in a statement, on Thursday, said, “I have keenly noted all the discussions, claims, outbursts, assertions, and accusations on the above matter, particularly with respect to my person and my role in the matter, and wish to state as follows”

“That it was Governor David Umahi that went to Court, I only joined the suit as it affects me, and erroneous claims made against my person”

“That although the Judgment of Hon. Justice Fatun Riman of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki was partly in my favour, I have filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal to seek remedy over the order of the Court for fresh primaries to admit new aspirants”

“That the general public and all concerned should be mindful of the fact that this matter is pending in the court of law, and as such I expect all concerned to stay all actions and allow the matter to run its course in the court of Law”

“My attention has just been drawn to the attempts by Mr. Roy Umahi, (elder brother to Governor Umahi, who also doubles as his lawyer, seeking to obtain an ex-parte order on a matter that is currently pending at the Court of Appeal. Enugu Division”

“Considering Governor Umahi’s desperation to arm twist me and appropriate my Senatorial ticket, I do not doubt his capacity to influence the Court and or browbeat the Judge into making an Order that will not only amount to an abuse of Judicial process but also make a mockery of proceedings at the Court of Appeal”

“Justice Riman of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki should know that this matter has since left his court and he can no longer entertain subsequent proceedings or make any orders concerning this matter”

In a reaction, the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media/ Strategy Mr Chooks Oko, described the actions of Princess Agom Eze as bizarre antics”

“The attention of Ebonyi state Governor has once again been drawn to the bizarre antics of Mrs Ann Agom Eze in her quest to keep deceiving the public and gain unmerited sympathy in a bogus attempt to fly the APC flag as the candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial zone.W

” While the society was still grappling with her perjury tantrums to a revered court of law, she is again employing primitive tactics and resorting to crude self help in a bid to clinch a mandate she has no claim to, anyhow”

“In a most provocative and highly contemptuous letter addressed to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Abuja, Mrs Agom Eze went hallucinating about an imaginary court procedure and how it will end raising disparaging insinuations against the governor in the process.

” The general public is enjoined to disregard these deliberate concoctions and misleading statements”

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Umahi is ready for the Ebonyi South Senatorial APC rerun elections set for Sunday, 31st July, 2022 where he hopes to receive the nod of his party to stand in the 2023 elections as their candidate in that senatorial zone”