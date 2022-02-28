Ukraine invasion: Nigerian Govt secures exit routes for fleeing Nigerians

The Nigerian government has secured exit routes for Nigerians fleeing Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed.

The Ministry in a signed statement on Sunday by its permanent secretary, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, said visa free passage had been secured for Nigerians fleeing the troubled country.

Aduda advised that Nigerians fleeing Ukraine should make the move through Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County and Maramures.

Read the statement: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and we are taking adequate measures to assuage these challenges.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs has spoken with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine on these unsavoury development and both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians including deploying the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County & Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged.”

Aduda said: “Parents, guardians and wards of Nigerians in Ukraine are please enjoined to remain calm as the Federal Government of Nigeria is working very hard to get them all home safely.”

