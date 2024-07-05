UK polls: Tinubu congratulates Labour Party Leader, Sir Keir Starmer on victory

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, on the victory of his party in the United Kingdom general election.

As a former leader of the opposition in Nigeria, President Tinubu specially noted the determination and courage the incoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom demonstrated throughout his years in the opposition and as the leader of the Labour Party.

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) quoted Tinubu as also stating that the LP’s ability to reform, mobilize, and position itself for victory after 14 years clearly affirms the leadership qualities of Sir Starmer.

“President Tinubu also congratulates the citizens and the government of the United Kingdom, describing the Kingdom as an abiding model of democracy and Nigeria’s long-standing partner.

“The President looks forward to deepening relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom in mutual areas of interest and in strengthening democratic institutions, as well as in building a safer and more prosperous future for the people of both countries”, the statement added.

